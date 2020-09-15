Advertisement
Karishma Tanna's adorable pictures with her pet dog Koko are too cute to be missed

Karishma Tanna is very active on Instagram and often shares pictures with her pet dog Koko. Speaking of that, take a look at these adorable pictures of the actress and her pet dog.
197452 reads Mumbai Updated: September 16, 2020 12:21 pm
  • 1 / 9
    A look at Karishma Tanna's cute photos with her dog

    Karishma Tanna is one of the most popular celebrities in the entertainment industry. She made her debut with Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and later went on to star in many TV shows. She has also appeared in reality shows like Zara Nachke Dikha, Nach Baliye and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. She created a huge buzz after she was declared as the winner of Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi season 10. Tanna made her debut as Nandini Thapar in Dosti: Friends Forever. Post that, she was seen in Grand Masti and Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju. The actress enjoys a great fan following on social media. She often shares her breathtaking pictures and videos on Instagram. Anyone who follows her on Instagram knows that she is an animal person. She has a pet dog named Koko Tanna. The actress shares adorable pictures with her dog, Koko on Instagram. Karishma even has a special Instagram page for Koko. During the lockdown, we got an insight into her quarantine life with Koko as well. Speaking of that, check out these adorable pictures of the actress and her dog Koko.

    Photo Credit : Karishma Tanna Instagram

  • 2 / 9
    Cuteness personified

    The actress' adorable picture with her pet dog will definitely melt your heart.

    Photo Credit : Karishma Tanna Instagram

  • 3 / 9
    Too cute for words

    This pic will steal your heart for sure.

    Photo Credit : Karishma Tanna Instagram

  • 4 / 9
    Workout buddy

    Karishma captioned this pic as, "Sunday workout with my fur ball."

    Photo Credit : Karishma Tanna Instagram

  • 5 / 9
    Beyond adorable

    "The only living being Wch keeps me Sane in this messed up human beings World... Love you@koko_tanna Thanku (heart emoji)," captioned Karishma.

    Photo Credit : Karishma Tanna Instagram

  • 6 / 9
    Family

    "A family is a family is a family. With my @koko_tanna #quarantine #bored #love #miss," captioned Tanna.

    Photo Credit : Karishma Tanna Instagram

  • 7 / 9
    Mornings be like...

    Wake up. Hug Koko. Smile. Repeat.

    Photo Credit : Karishma Tanna Instagram

  • 8 / 9
    Bonding time

    "Bonding with my @koko_tanna (heart emoji) Mother and son time," captioned Tanna.

    Photo Credit : Karishma Tanna Instagram

  • 9 / 9
    Simply cute

    This pic is cute beyond words.

    Photo Credit : Karishma Tanna Instagram

