Karishma Tanna's adorable pictures with her pet dog Koko are too cute to be missed

A look at Karishma Tanna's cute photos with her dog

Karishma Tanna is one of the most popular celebrities in the entertainment industry. She made her debut with Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and later went on to star in many TV shows. She has also appeared in reality shows like Zara Nachke Dikha, Nach Baliye and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. She created a huge buzz after she was declared as the winner of Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi season 10. Tanna made her debut as Nandini Thapar in Dosti: Friends Forever. Post that, she was seen in Grand Masti and Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju. The actress enjoys a great fan following on social media. She often shares her breathtaking pictures and videos on Instagram. Anyone who follows her on Instagram knows that she is an animal person. She has a pet dog named Koko Tanna. The actress shares adorable pictures with her dog, Koko on Instagram. Karishma even has a special Instagram page for Koko. During the lockdown, we got an insight into her quarantine life with Koko as well. Speaking of that, check out these adorable pictures of the actress and her dog Koko.

Photo Credit : Karishma Tanna Instagram