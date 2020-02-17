/
Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 contestant Karishma Tanna sets the temperature soaring in THESE bikini photos
Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 is currently creating a lot of buzz on social media. Naagin 3 fame Karishma Tanna is a part of the show. Karishma is an active social media user and keeps sharing bikini photos of herself. Check them out.
1 / 7
Karishma Tanna's bikini snaps
Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 is currently creating a lot of buzz on social media. A few days ago, makers of the show dropped a teaser featuring Yeh Hai Mohabbatein star Karan Patel. The video raised excitement level and fans are looking forward to the show. Apart from Karan Patel, KKK also stars Adaa Khan, Tejasswi Prakash, Shivin Narang, Amruta Khanvilkar, RJ Malishka, Rani Chatterji, choreographer Dharmesh, Balraj Syal and Karishma Tanna. Speaking about Naagin 3 fame Karishma Tanna, she is one of the popular actresses on TV. She is well-known for her roles in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Qayamat Ki Raat, Naagin 3 and more. She made her B-town debut with Grand Masti and later appeared in Tina & Lolo. She was also seen in Sanjay Dutt's biopic Sanju opposite Ranbir Kapoor. Karishma is an active social media user. The Naagin actress shares bikini photos of herself. She has always been confident about sharing her bikini snaps. Check out some of her bikini pics below.
Photo Credit : Instagram
2 / 7
Enjoying the breeze
Here's a beautiful picture of the actress enjoying the breeze!
Photo Credit : Instagram
3 / 7
Sun-kissed
We are in love with this sun-kissed snap of the diva!
Photo Credit : Instagram
4 / 7
Happiness
That smile on her face perfectly sums up her love for travelling.
Photo Credit : Instagram
5 / 7
Waterbaby
We love this candid pic of the actress!
Photo Credit : Instagram
6 / 7
At peace
This is indeed one beautiful photo of the actress.
Photo Credit : Instagram
7 / 7
Poser!
This is one of the most beautiful clicks.
Photo Credit : Instagram
