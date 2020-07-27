Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 winner Karishma Tanna’s pictures will leave you flabbergasted

1 / 11

Check out beautiful pictures of the Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 winner Karishma Tanna

Swaying away with the ‘winner’ title of the Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 Karishma Tanna bagged not just the much-deserved trophy and prize money but also congratulatory messages from across the nation by her fans, friends, family and film fraternity. The 36-year-old enchantress defeated Karan Patel and Dharmesh Yelande in the finals to emerge as the ultimate winner of Rohit Shetty's 10th season of the Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi. Karishma Tanna made her debut with Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi that first aired in the year 2000. Later, jumping onto other Indian television series like Naagarjuna – Ek Yodha Koi Dil Mein Hai, Qayamat ki Raat and more, Karishma challenged herself time to time with diverse roles. The Naagin 3 actress with her constant and rigorous perseverance stole the spotlight with her appearance in reality shows with Bigg Boss 14, Zara Nachke Dikha and Nach Baliye and Jhalak Dikhla Jaa as a participant. Fighting her way to the top with each progressive step, the actress also featured and acted in several Bollywood movies as well. The TV diva, a versatile actress, a model, an anchor and a winner Karishma Tanna made sure that nothing is impossible. Let’s have a look at the beauty’s enthralling pictures that will make you fall in love with her.

Photo Credit : Instagram