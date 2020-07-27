/
Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 winner Karishma Tanna’s pictures will leave you flabbergasted
The 10th season winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi after a hiatus of 6 long years is a woman. The lady fighter Karishma Tanna did it. The actress last seen in Sanju cannot keep calm and is currently occupied with congratulatory wishes.
Check out beautiful pictures of the Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 winner Karishma Tanna
Swaying away with the ‘winner’ title of the Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 Karishma Tanna bagged not just the much-deserved trophy and prize money but also congratulatory messages from across the nation by her fans, friends, family and film fraternity. The 36-year-old enchantress defeated Karan Patel and Dharmesh Yelande in the finals to emerge as the ultimate winner of Rohit Shetty's 10th season of the Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi. Karishma Tanna made her debut with Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi that first aired in the year 2000. Later, jumping onto other Indian television series like Naagarjuna – Ek Yodha Koi Dil Mein Hai, Qayamat ki Raat and more, Karishma challenged herself time to time with diverse roles. The Naagin 3 actress with her constant and rigorous perseverance stole the spotlight with her appearance in reality shows with Bigg Boss 14, Zara Nachke Dikha and Nach Baliye and Jhalak Dikhla Jaa as a participant. Fighting her way to the top with each progressive step, the actress also featured and acted in several Bollywood movies as well. The TV diva, a versatile actress, a model, an anchor and a winner Karishma Tanna made sure that nothing is impossible. Let’s have a look at the beauty’s enthralling pictures that will make you fall in love with her.
Photo Credit : Instagram
Swirl and twirl
It’s a happy day for the actress as she enjoys her vacation in full swing.
Never gets bored of the beaches
It's safe to say that Karishma is a beach person while she enjoys the waves on the shore.
Denim kinda day
In denim jeans with a plain white top, the Naagin 3 actress looks bright.
That one love
The photos give a glimpse of the tattoo which says ‘Maa’ in Hindi.
A date with family
Karishma enjoys the ideal candlelight dinner date with her mother and her dog on the balcony.
Sunlights are a bliss
The actress seems to not let go of that perfect sunlight.
Companions in tough times
Karishma captioned the picture as “The only living being Wch keeps me Sane in this messed up human beings World .... Love you @koko_tanna”
Captivating smile
It is one of those days for the Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 winner when she chose to simply captivate us with her smile in a blue chikankari kurti.
Not to mess up with the danger
The diva looks like a daring boss as she poses for the picture.
Swing it away
Enjoying her leisure time on the swing in her balcony is one of her favourite things.
