Throwback: 5 beautiful moments of Karishma Tanna & Varun Bangera as they celebrate one month anniversary

Popular actress Karishma Tanna and beau Varun Bangera got married in a beautiful ceremony on 5th February. The couple had lots of fun at their Haldi and Mehandi ceremony, which included a special performance by the bride and groom. They had a small gathering which was attended by their close friends and family members. After the wedding, the couple danced their heart out at their reception party. The couple has completed one month of their marriage today, hence here is a flashback of the cute moments of the couple.
Photo Credit : Karishma Tanna instagram
This is the picture from the Haldi ceremony of the couple. Both of them have worn white outfits. Karishma captioned, “Beginning of my forever”
Photo Credit : Karishma Tanna instagram
The love of the couple for each other is quite evident in the picture as they are lost in each other’s eyes. Karishma looks absolutely gorgeous in a yellow lehenga and Varun has sported red traditional wear.
The pastel wedding picture of the couple is just amazing. The beautiful bride has sported a blush pink lehenga with stonework jewellery. Varun sported white sherwani with blush pink headwear.
It is a picture of the actress, making sweets for the first time after marriage. She is seen feeding Varun feeding her and he also feeding her the halwa.
It is a picture of the couple enjoying the pool as they celebrated the first valentines day after marriage.