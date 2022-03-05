Throwback: 5 beautiful moments of Karishma Tanna & Varun Bangera as they celebrate one month anniversary

Published on Mar 05, 2022 06:55 PM IST   |  4.9K
   
    Karishma Tanna and Varun Bangera best moments

    Popular actress Karishma Tanna and beau Varun Bangera got married in a beautiful ceremony on 5th February. The couple had lots of fun at their Haldi and Mehandi ceremony, which included a special performance by the bride and groom. They had a small gathering which was attended by their close friends and family members. After the wedding, the couple danced their heart out at their reception party. The couple has completed one month of their marriage today, hence here is a flashback of the cute moments of the couple.

    Karishma Tanna and Varun Bangera best moments

    This is the picture from the Haldi ceremony of the couple. Both of them have worn white outfits. Karishma captioned, “Beginning of my forever”

    Karishma Tanna and Varun Bangera best moments

    The love of the couple for each other is quite evident in the picture as they are lost in each other’s eyes. Karishma looks absolutely gorgeous in a yellow lehenga and Varun has sported red traditional wear.

    Karishma Tanna and Varun Bangera best moments

    The pastel wedding picture of the couple is just amazing. The beautiful bride has sported a blush pink lehenga with stonework jewellery. Varun sported white sherwani with blush pink headwear.

    Karishma Tanna and Varun Bangera best moments

    It is a picture of the actress, making sweets for the first time after marriage. She is seen feeding Varun feeding her and he also feeding her the halwa.

    Karishma Tanna and Varun Bangera best moments

    It is a picture of the couple enjoying the pool as they celebrated the first valentines day after marriage.

