Throwback: 5 beautiful moments of Karishma Tanna & Varun Bangera as they celebrate one month anniversary

Karishma Tanna and Varun Bangera best moments

Popular actress Karishma Tanna and beau Varun Bangera got married in a beautiful ceremony on 5th February. The couple had lots of fun at their Haldi and Mehandi ceremony, which included a special performance by the bride and groom. They had a small gathering which was attended by their close friends and family members. After the wedding, the couple danced their heart out at their reception party. The couple has completed one month of their marriage today, hence here is a flashback of the cute moments of the couple.

Photo Credit : Karishma Tanna instagram