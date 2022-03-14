Celebrity moms who are a single parent

It is the duty of parents to guide their children to the right path and teach them how everything works in the world. In a child's life, the role of both parents is unique and important. In case one of the parents has to conform to the duties of both father and mother, this task becomes tough. But several Bollywood actresses have played the role of both father and mother very well in real life. These B-town actresses have proved that they are among those who can accomplish anything on their own. Let's take a look at five such proud single Bollywood mothers.
Photo Credit : Karishma Kapoor Instagram
Sushmita Sen created history by adopting a baby girl while still being single. In the year 2000, she brought Renee into her life when she was just 25 years old. After ten years, she took another step towards adopting a girl child Alisha and now she is a proud mother of two.
Photo Credit : Sushmita Sen's Instagram
The actress married businessman Sanjay Kapur in the year 2003. After a few years, their marriage didn't last long and headed towards divorce. They are parents of two children but now Karishma is taking care of her kids.
The actress married Saif Ali Khan and gave birth to a daughter Sara in 1993 and to another baby boy in 2001 named Ibrahim. Due to some problems in their marriage they got divorced in 2004 and post her divorce she took care of her children and is a proud single mother.
Photo Credit : Sara Ali Khan's Instagram
Raveena had adopted her daughters Chhaya and Pooja as a single mother in the year 1995. The gorgeous diva believes that adopting two daughters was the best decision of her life.
Photo Credit : Raveena Tandon's Instagram
Neena Gupta is a proud mother of popular renowned fashion designer Masaba Gupta whose father is famous West Indies former cricketer Vivian Richards. The actress had to face enormous criticism for being a single mother, but she stood strong and fought it all alone.
Photo Credit : Neena Gupta Instagram