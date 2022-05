1 / 6

Karisma Kapoor's pics with Taimur Ali Khan & Jeh

Our childhood has several beautiful memories which we can never get enough of. Amid this, going to maternal grandma's place was the favourite one. And this remains the same whether you are a commoner or a celeb. Bollywood has several popular naanis, maasis, and mamas who share a great bond with their nieces and nephews. Amid this, Karisma Kapoor’s equation with her sister Kareena Kapoor’s kids Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh has always won hearts. Karisma is head over heels in love with the little munchkins and doesn’t miss out on a chance to pamper Taim and Jeh. From cuddling them, to spending time with them during vacations, the Hum Saath Saath Hain actress leaves no stone unturned to create beautiful memories with her nephews. In fact, the actress, who is known for her presence on social media, often shares cute pics of herself with both Tim and Jeh which speak volumes about the unconditional love between them. So, today we bring you some of the adorable pics of Karisma with Taimur and Jeh which will make you go aww.

Photo Credit : Pinkvilla