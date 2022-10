Kartik Aaryan spotted

Kartik Aaryan is currently busy shooting his upcoming film SatyaPrem Ki Katha He will be seen with Kiara Advani in the film. Both were seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 for the first time and fans loved their chemistry. Today, the actor was spotted in the city in a semi-formal outfit. He was looking handsome in all-blue colour attire. He even posed for the camera before heading towards the car.