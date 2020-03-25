/
/
/
6 sneakers owned by Kartik Aaryan you would want to STEAL right now
6 sneakers owned by Kartik Aaryan you would want to STEAL right now
Kartik Aaryan is one of the most popular actors in B-Town and is also rightfully the heartthrob of the nation. The actor is extremely stylish and gives major fashion goals every time he steps out. Check out some of his best sneakers which you would want to add to your collection right away!
Written By
Ekta Varma
1086 reads
Mumbai
Updated: March 25, 2020 08:30 pm
1 / 7
Kartik Aaryan's collection of sneakers
Kartik Aaryan is a nationwide crush and his popularity knows no bounds. The actor made his silver screen debut back in 2011 with Pyaar Ka Punchnama co-starring Nushrat Bharucha which did well at the box office. Post that, the actor gradually became popular with the sequel of the film that helped him garner popularity in the youth. Soon after that, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety became the major rise to fame for the actor in 2018 which made him a household name. The film did supremely well at the box office and also gained audience's love and appreciation. The actor has been unstoppable ever since and he was recently the talk of the town for his film Love Aaj Kal co-starring Sara Ali Khan. The couple made headlines due to their rumoured relationship and the film promotions displayed their impeccable chemistry and superb camaraderie. The actor is also really active on social media and keeps treating his fans with some amazing selfies, memes, videos, funny captions and so much more. He is also extremely stylish and sets some serious fashion goals every time! Speaking of that, here is a collection of some of his best sneakers that you must definitely check out and take notes to refresh your sneakers collection!
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
2 / 7
Cool and stylish
The Punchnama actor wore the coolest pair of sneakers at the airport and we absolutely love them!
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
3 / 7
Stylish as ever
Kartik stepped out wearing Jimmy Choo's Diamond Trail Sneakers. These Diamond sneakers are apparently worth more than Rs. 64,000.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
4 / 7
Surely a great add to your collection!
Kartik can be seen sporting a black sweatshirt with a graphic design on it of a gun with matching sweatpants and sneakers.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
5 / 7
Airport style
The apt combination of comfort and style.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
6 / 7
Sneakers have our attention
The long green sneakers with the military aesthetic donned by the actor are from Ylati footwear.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
7 / 7
For the love of black
These all-black sneakers are definitely on our wish list, what about you?
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
Add new comment