1 / 7

Kartik Aaryan’s upcoming movies

Kartik Aaryan is considered as one of the talented actors in the young generation of Bollywood. After a long struggle of over three years, Kartik Aaryan made his acting debut in 2011 with Luv Ranjan’s Pyaar Ka Punchnama and after appearing in a few movies that did average, commercially, Kartik Aaryan rose to fame with Luv Ranjan’s Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2. He became a household name with Luv Ranjan’s Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and the graph of his career in the movies has only been going upwards since then. Kartik Aaryan has given some huge commercial successes over the past few years and even appeared in Forbes India’s Forbes Celebrity 100 list. Kartik Aaryan is one of the A-listed and highest-paid actors amongst his contemporaries today and has a bunch of movies in his kitty that will surely make him reach even higher in his career. Here are the upcoming movies of Kartik Aaryan that are awaited by his fans and followers. Read ahead to know more.

Photo Credit : Kartik Aaryan Instagram