Did you know Kartik Aaryan owns a jacket worth 4 lakhs? Here are other EXPENSIVE items owned by the star

1 / 9

Kartik Aaryan's EXPENSIVE possessions

A self made star in all rights, Kartik Aaryan has a fabulous and inspiring journey in B-Town. The actor made his debut in the year 2011 and appeared in several films after that like Pyaar ka Punchnama 2, Akashvani, Guest In London before his major breakthrough performance in Sonu Ke Titu ki Sweety which made him a household name. He then went to deliver a chain of hits with Luka Chuppi and Pati Patni Aur Woh. Kartik is also extremely stylish and often steps out in the most fashionable looks. The actor is currently in news for his contribution the fight against COVID-19. The actor had released a couple of rap and monologue videos in the past week trying to create awareness for the virus which went viral. Post that, he has now pledged to donate a whopping amount of Rs. 1 Crore towards the PM cares fund from his savings in this scenario of crises. The actor's hardwork and dedication has helped him create a niche for himself and make a mark in this industry. Speaking of that, check out the actor's list of expensive items which will leave you amazed.

Photo Credit : Instagram