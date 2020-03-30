Home
Did you know Kartik Aaryan owns a jacket worth 4 lakhs? Here are other EXPENSIVE items owned by the star

Kartik Aaryan has pledged to donate Rs 1 Crore to the PM cares fund. On that note, check out the list of his expensive items which will leave you stunned.
2751 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 9
    Kartik Aaryan's EXPENSIVE possessions

    Kartik Aaryan's EXPENSIVE possessions

    A self made star in all rights, Kartik Aaryan has a fabulous and inspiring journey in B-Town. The actor made his debut in the year 2011 and appeared in several films after that like Pyaar ka Punchnama 2, Akashvani, Guest In London before his major breakthrough performance in Sonu Ke Titu ki Sweety which made him a household name. He then went to deliver a chain of hits with Luka Chuppi and Pati Patni Aur Woh. Kartik is also extremely stylish and often steps out in the most fashionable looks. The actor is currently in news for his contribution the fight against COVID-19. The actor had released a couple of rap and monologue videos in the past week trying to create awareness for the virus which went viral. Post that, he has now pledged to donate a whopping amount of Rs. 1 Crore towards the PM cares fund from his savings in this scenario of crises. The actor's hardwork and dedication has helped him create a niche for himself and make a mark in this industry. Speaking of that, check out the actor's list of expensive items which will leave you amazed.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 9
    Embroidered skull zipped jacket by Mastermind Japan

    Embroidered skull zipped jacket by Mastermind Japan

    The super edgy jacket in velvet costs a whopping 4,494 Pounds, which when converted to Indian currency comes close to Rs 4 Lakhs.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 9
    Diamond sneakers

    Diamond sneakers

    Kartik stepped out wearing Jimmy Choo's Diamond Trail Sneakers. These Diamond sneakers are apparently worth more than Rs. 64,000.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 4 / 9
    A branded refrigerator

    A branded refrigerator

    Kartik owns a single door coloured refrigerator from Smeg. The refrigerator costs $1,999 which is equals to INR 1,49,925.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 9
    The apartment he once lived in as a paying guest

    The apartment he once lived in as a paying guest

    According to a report in DNA, the Luka Chuppi actor paid a sum of Rs 1.60 crore for the flat in Versova and a stamp duty of Rs 9.60 lakh. He bought the same flat in Versova where he once lived as a paying guest.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 9
    Kartik Aaryan's gift to his mother

    Kartik Aaryan's gift to his mother

    The Punchnama actor surprised his mother Mala Tiwari by gifting her a swanky new Mini Cooper S convertible, in 'racing green' colour, on her birthday. The car costs approximately 43 Lakhs INR!

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 7 / 9
    Royal Enfield classic 350

    Royal Enfield classic 350

    No prizes for guessing that Kartik Aaryan is a big time bike fan. He was once seen in a 2014 Royal Enfield Classic 350, which costs approximately Rs 1.5 Lakh.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 8 / 9
    BMW 5 series

    BMW 5 series

    Love Aaj Kal actor Kartik Aaryan gifted himself a brand new BMW 5 series in 2017. When the actor brought the car home, the first thing he did was take his mother to Mumbai’s Siddhivinayak temple in his new car. The car costs approximately an amount of Rs 85 Lakh.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 9
    Valentino sneakers

    Valentino sneakers

    The VLTN high-tops cost $760 (approx. Rs 57,000) and is only available at the Valentino website. He is indeed slaying it and how!

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

