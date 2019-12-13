Home
/
Photos
/
Kartik Aaryan
/
Kartik Aaryan: 10 times the Pati Patni Aur Woh actor made HEADLINES in 2019

Kartik Aaryan: 10 times the Pati Patni Aur Woh actor made HEADLINES in 2019

Check out these headlines Kartik Aaryan made in the year 2019. From project announcements to link-ups check out the entire list here.
52490 reads Mumbai Updated: December 13, 2019 08:10 pm
  • 1 / 11
    Kartik Aaryan made headlines for THESE 10 reasons in 2019

    Kartik Aaryan made headlines for THESE 10 reasons in 2019

    Pati Patni Aur Woh , Bhool Bhulaiya 2, Dostana 2 and Love Aaj Kal remake has one thing in common. Yes! It's none other than the leading actor also one of the most bankable actor in industry,Kartik Aaryan.When we talk about rising stars of Bollywood, Kartik Aaryan tops the list. Kartik rose to fame with his roles in Luv Ranjan's movies Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Pyaar Ka Punchnama among others and made it on his own through a lot of struggles.He often thanks his fans for the love they showered on him. Apart from the enormous fan following, Kartik is also one of the most desirable actors in Bollywood. He has often shared about his struggles on the quest of becoming a star. The actor shared an apartment with 12 other guys until his third movie, Kaanchi: The Unbreakable. His journey is inspirational and the star has managed to be one of the most searched celebs of 2019 for various reasons.Today,get to know these 10 headliners the actor made in 2019.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 11
    Teaching Deepika Padukone Dheeme Dheeme

    Teaching Deepika Padukone Dheeme Dheeme

    Deepika Padukone had taken to Instagram and requested Kartik Aaryan to teach her the hook step to the dance number 'Dheeme Dheeme'. Sending the paparazzi into a tizzy, Deepika met Kartik Aaryan at the Mumbai international airport and were spotted dancing to the same song.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 3 / 11
    Pati Patni Aur Woh becomes Kartik's highest grossing movie

    Pati Patni Aur Woh becomes Kartik's highest grossing movie

    Pati Patni Aur Woh opened with whopping Rs 9.10 crore and went on to make Rs 12.33 crore and Rs 14.51 crore on its first weekend thus becoming Kartik's biggest success in his career.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 4 / 11
    Sara Ali Khan reveals her crush on a talk show

    Sara Ali Khan reveals her crush on a talk show

    The young actress made an appearance on the infamous Koffee with Karan along with her father actor Saif Ali Khan where host Karan Johar asked her who she would like to marry and date,Sara revealed she would love to date Kartik Aaryan.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 11
    Say Hello to Imtiaz Ali's new star

    Say Hello to Imtiaz Ali's new star

    Imtiaz Ali makes announcements of roping in Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan for the spin off of Love Aaj Kal.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 6 / 11
    Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan made headlines together

    Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan made headlines together

    After revealing her crush and being roped in as the leading lady for Imtiaz Ali's next opposite Kartik. The two started sharing behind the scenes pictures with each other.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 11
    The controversial trailer of Pati Patni Aur Woh

    The controversial trailer of Pati Patni Aur Woh

    Kartik Aaryan was trolled and called out for making comments on marital rape in the trailer of his movie.

    Photo Credit : youtube

  • 8 / 11
    Kartik flies down to support Sara

    Kartik flies down to support Sara

    Kartik flies down along with Ibrahim Ali Khan to support Sara Ali Khan to support her first time as a showstopper for leading designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 9 / 11
    Kartik becomes the first actor in India to get his filter on Instagram

    Kartik becomes the first actor in India to get his filter on Instagram

    Kartik Aaryan becomes the first Bollywood actor to have his own Instagram filter as his character Chintu Tyagi makes it to the social media app and fans can't stop trying it on.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 10 / 11
    The breakup story

    The breakup story

    The most talked about couple Sara and Kartik apparently parted ways due to their professional commitments though later it was speculated that Ananya Panday might be one of the reasons.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 11 / 11
    The hero of remakes and franchises

    The hero of remakes and franchises

    Pati Patni Aur Woh , Bhool Bhulaiya 2, Dostana 2 and Love Aaj Kal are in the actor's kitty for now. The poster of Bhool Bhulaiya made fans refer to Kartik as Akshay Kumar's twin brother.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

Comments

Anonymous

Nice move

Anonymous

Nice move

Add new comment

You May Also Like These

Year Ender: Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt to Shahid, Kiara, HERE are top 5 fresh on screen Bollywood jodis of 2019
Year Ender: Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt to Shahid, Kiara, HERE are top 5 fresh on screen Bollywood jodis of 2019
John Abraham Birthday Special: Did you know THESE interesting facts about the star?
John Abraham Birthday Special: Did you know THESE interesting facts about the star?
Nayanthara\'s THESE throwback pictures will leave you astonished; Check it out
Nayanthara's THESE throwback pictures will leave you astonished; Check it out
Sara Ali Khan\'s THESE 5 statements will make you root for her; Check it out
Sara Ali Khan's THESE 5 statements will make you root for her; Check it out
Photos of the Week: From Kareena Kapoor Khan\'s self-love, Deepika Padukone breaking down to Miss Universe 2019
Photos of the Week: From Kareena Kapoor Khan's self-love, Deepika Padukone breaking down to Miss Universe 2019
Kareena Kapoor Khan to Deepika Padukone, Find out the Hollywood crushes of THESE Bollywood actresses
Kareena Kapoor Khan to Deepika Padukone, Find out the Hollywood crushes of THESE Bollywood actresses

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement