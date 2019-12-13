/
/
/
Kartik Aaryan: 10 times the Pati Patni Aur Woh actor made HEADLINES in 2019
Kartik Aaryan: 10 times the Pati Patni Aur Woh actor made HEADLINES in 2019
Check out these headlines Kartik Aaryan made in the year 2019. From project announcements to link-ups check out the entire list here.
Written By
Pinkvilla Desk
52490 reads
Mumbai
Updated: December 13, 2019 08:10 pm
-
1 / 11
-
2 / 11
-
3 / 11
-
4 / 11
-
5 / 11
-
6 / 11
-
7 / 11
-
8 / 11
-
9 / 11
-
10 / 11
-
11 / 11
Comments
Nice move
Nice move
Add new comment