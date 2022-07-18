Kartik Aaryan 5 upcoming films: Freddy to Shehzada

Kartik Aaryan is one of the most loved actors in the current generation. The actor is currently basking in the success of his recently released movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The film has crossed several records and become one of the highest grossers of the year. Well, the actor has indeed become one of the most bankable actors and has proved his worth. Well, he has a couple of exciting movie line-ups and today we are going to list them down.
Photo Credit : Pinkvilla
Kartik Aaryan shared the first look of his upcoming movie Captain India a couple of months ago. In the first look, Kartik can be seen wearing a pilot's uniform. This film will be directed by Hansal Mehta.
Photo Credit : Kartik Aaryan Instagram
Kartik Aaryan will be seen in yet another film titled Shehzada. This film is an official Hindi remake of Allu Arjun starrer Allu Vaikunthapuramulo and will star Kriti Sanon.
Kartik will also feature in Shashanka Ghosh's romantic thriller film, Freddy with Alaya F.
Kartik Aaryan took to his Instagram handle to share a first look poster of Sajid Nadiadwala's Satyanarayan Ki Katha.
Kartik Aaryan expressed his excitement to embark on an exciting journey with one of his favorite filmmaker’s Kabir Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala.