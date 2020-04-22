Kartik Aaryan and sister Kritika's THESE photos prove why having a sibling is the best thing in the world

1 / 8

Kartik Aaryan's best snaps with sister Kritika

When you think of the nation's crush who is currently ruling the hearts of millions of girls out there, the first name that comes to your mind is Kartik Aaryan! The Luka Chuppi star majorly rose to fame because of his monologue in the film Pyaar Ka Punchnama which became widely popular and is till date loved by the audiences. He went on to deliver some of the most amazing performances and has a super-hit filmography including Luka Chuppi, Love Aaj Kal, Pati Patni Aur Woh and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, he is rightly touted as one of the most sought-after and popular stars in the industry. He is also extremely stylish and sets some serious fashion goals every time! He will be next seen in Anees Bazmee's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 with Kiara Advani and Dostana 2 with Janhvi Kapoor and Lakshya. The actor is also really active on social media and keeps treating his fans with some amazing selfies, memes, videos, funny captions and so much more. He is also very close to his sister Dr Kritika Tiwari and they share a great camaraderie. The duo has currently taken over the internet with their most hilarious videos which are hard to miss! Kartik took to Instagram to share the proudest brother moments when Kritika completed her graduation in medical. For the unversed, Kartik Aaryan comes from a family of doctors including his parents. Kartik Aaryan shared some really emotional posts on her birthday as he mentioned how he was so proud of her. He wrote, "'Wish you a very Happy Birthday Doctor Kittu and its a double celebration for us in the family as you hold your MBBS degree today Mummy-Papa ka sapna poora hua... main na sahi, tum toh Doctor bani @dr.kiki.'' In another post the actor mentioned, "So happy, Just couldn't stop myself from sharing this with you guys. Just found out my little sister passed her medical exams!!!" But it's not only Kartik who expresses his endless love for his little sister. Recently, Kritika expressed her emotions of being a proud sister when Kartik started with the series of #KokiPoochega. She wrote, "Dear Koki I cannot count the number of times you've made me feel proud of you. Here's one more added to that long list! "KOKI POOCHEGA" what an epic initiative! Love the show and I'm so proud of the thought and hard work you've put into it. Makes me happy seeing you occupied day in and day out so you could make good use of your talents at a time like this. Even though you're not at the forefront of this fight, you're doing what you can as an actor. Every bit counts. I hope your efforts not only spread awareness but also inspire people to do their bit against corona." The sibling's camaraderie is indeed the coolest and there's no denying that! While we keep ourselves entertained with their funniest Instagram videos, have a look at their photos together which are beyond adorable!

Photo Credit : Instagram