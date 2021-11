1 / 6

Travel diaries of Kartik Aaryan!

After struggling for over three years in the film industry, Aaryan made a ravishing Bollywood debut with the blockbuster romantic comedy film Pyaar Ka Punchnama in the year 2011, and the rest is all history. Yes, we are talking about one of the most talented actors of Bollywood, Kartik Aaryan, who won millions of hearts with his 6-minute monologue. His killer smile, charming presence, and super great dialogue delivery make him a complete entertainment package. Apart from ruling the hearts of his millions of fans, Kartik is also known for his killer photos which set the internet on fire. Here's a look at 5 striking photos of the Dhamaka actor from his travel diaries that will make you fall in love with him all over again.

Photo Credit : Kartik Aaryan's Instagram