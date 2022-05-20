Kartik Aaryan is head over heels in love with his pet pooch Katori and these pics are proof

1 / 6

Kartik Aaryan’s pics with Katori Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan is an actor who has carved a niche for himself with his acting prowess and dapper looks. The actor made his debut with the 2011 release Pyaar Ka Punchnama and went on to become a household name. From his performance as Rajat aka Rajjo to his monologue, Kartik was a treat to watch on the big screen. Ever since then, he has given several popular movies including Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, Guest iin London, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety etc. In fact, Kartik has also been making headlines for his recently released Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 which is a horror comedy. Interestingly, the Dhamaka actor is also known for his presence on social media. He often treats fans with intriguing posts - be it his pics from the photoshoots, updates about his movies, his fun with colleagues on the sets, selfies, and more. In fact, Kartik is also seen taking social media by storm with pics of his white coloured pet pooch who he had named Katori Aaryan. Cute, isn’t it? So, today, we bring you five adorable pics of Kartik with Katori that will melt your heart.

Photo Credit : Katori Aaryan Instagram