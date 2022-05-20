Kartik Aaryan is head over heels in love with his pet pooch Katori and these pics are proof

Kartik Aaryan is an actor who has carved a niche for himself with his acting prowess and dapper looks. The actor made his debut with the 2011 release Pyaar Ka Punchnama and went on to become a household name. From his performance as Rajat aka Rajjo to his monologue, Kartik was a treat to watch on the big screen. Ever since then, he has given several popular movies including Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, Guest iin London, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety etc. In fact, Kartik has also been making headlines for his recently released Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 which is a horror comedy.
Interestingly, the Dhamaka actor is also known for his presence on social media. He often treats fans with intriguing posts - be it his pics from the photoshoots, updates about his movies, his fun with colleagues on the sets, selfies, and more. In fact, Kartik is also seen taking social media by storm with pics of his white coloured pet pooch who he had named Katori Aaryan. Cute, isn’t it? So, today, we bring you five adorable pics of Kartik with Katori that will melt your heart.
Photo Credit : Katori Aaryan Instagram
Kartik can’t take his eyes off his little furry friend and be instantly in love. The smile on the actor's face speaks volumes about his happiness.
Photo Credit : kartik aaryan instagram
Kartik looks at peace as he holds Katori close to him as they cuddle together. Can we get enough of Katori’s cuteness?
The Love Aaj Kal actor shared a cute pic from his Holi celebrations wherein he was seen posing with his sister Kritika and pet Katori. It was indeed a happy pic which won hearts.
This cute pic had Kartik posing with his fluffball. The actor was dressed in a white t-shirt with denims and was holding Katori in his hands.
This happy pic had Kartik posing with Katori as they had reunited after a week. Kartik is evidently happy to meet his pet pooch and Katori's innocent eyes struck the right chord with hearts.
