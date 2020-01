1 / 9

Kartik Aaryan is winning our hearts

Bollywood’s heartthrob Kartik Aaryan is one of the most bankable actors in the film industry. The handsome actor rose to fame with movies that the millennial culture relates with. From being a hopeless lover, to be the one to drag his best friend out of a toxic relationship on the screens, we’ve seen it all. No doubt, Kartik has created a niche for himself in the industry by being the ideal young man on-screen. In the time, when star kids are taking up opportunities to prove their mettle, Kartik arrived as an outsider to prove his worth. His upcoming movie Love Aaj kal 2 is expected to do well at the box office. He would be seen sharing screen-space with Sara Ali Khan for the first time, and we all look forward to their on-screen chemistry. Also, the trailer of the movie just dropped a while ago, and it has already created a buzz among the public. On the work front, Kartik would also be sharing screen space with Janhvi Kapoor in another upcoming movie ‘Dostana 2’. Here's why we consider Kartik to be the new age romance hero of Bollywood.

Photo Credit : Instagram