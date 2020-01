1 / 6

Check out these pictures of Kartik Aaryan with his mother

Actor Kartik Aaryan never fails to make headlines and yet again the actor is breaking the internet again with the first look and trailer of his latest movie, Love Aaj Kal where he will be seen romancing his rumoured girlfriend Sara Ali Khan. The actor was, however, making headlines a day before the release of the trailer for a completely different reason. Any guesses? Well, a few days ago the actor celebrated his mother, Mala Tiwari's birthday. Kartik surprised his mother with a car, and not a random car, an emerald mini cooper just like the one that she had mentioned to her back when he wasn't very famous and popular. She did not even know what car it was, however, he decided to give it to her when he can and so, he made this birthday special for his mother and gifted her the latest edition of the car and after giving her the car, he also took her on a ride. Sweet much, isn't it? Well we have for you these special pictures of the star with his mother which will make you root for the Love Aaj Kal star even more.

Photo Credit : Instagram