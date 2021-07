1 / 6

Kartik Aaryan selfies that set the internet on fire

Kartik Aaryan is a very popular name in Bollywood. He tried his luck in the field of acting and modelling while pursuing engineering and after giving auditions for three years, Kartik Aaryan made his acting debut in 2011 with Luv Ranjan’s Pyaar Ka Punchnama. The movie became an instant hit and the youth praised Kartik Aaryan’s performance in the movie. Following a brief break, Kartik Aaryan collaborated with the director again in 2015, for Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, both that went ahead to become huge commercial successes, making Kartik Aaryan a popular face in Bollywood. Fans are now awaiting the release of Kartik Aaryan’s many upcoming projects that include Bhool Bhulaiya 2, Captain India, and the Netflix movie, Dhamaka. Along with winning millions of hearts with his great work on-screen, Kartik Aaryan is also very active on social media and is often spotted sharing selfies, proving that he loves posing for the self-camera. Read ahead to take a look at Kartik Aaryan’s selfies.

Photo Credit : Kartik Aaryan Instagram