Kartik Aaryan’s adorable family pictures

Kartik Aaryan is a popular actor in the Bollywood industry. Having appeared in movies like Pyaar Ka Punchnama series, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Pati Patni Aur Woh among others, the actor has successfully created a huge fanbase especially among the youth. Now, fans are eagerly awaiting Kartik Aaryan’s upcoming horror comedy drama movie, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 where he is cast to play the lead character opposite Kiara Advani. The actor is also making the headlines for his reported “exit” from Karan Johar’s Dostana 2. The movie, that initially had Kartik Aaryan, Janhvi Kapoor and Lakshya as the three lead actors, is now going to replace Kartik Aaryan due to professional reasons. The news surprised the fans of the actor. In this tough situation and even otherwise, Kartik Aaryan has often been spotted taking the support of him family as the actor is very close to his parents and sister. Here are adorable pictures of Kartik Aaryan with his family that will definitely leave many in awe. Read ahead to take a look.

Photo Credit : Getty