Kartik Aaryan visits Gaiety Galaxy to greet fans as Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 runs housefull; PHOTOS

After a long wait, Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was released this Friday. The film has been unexpectedly doing great at the box office and has opened up to some amazing numbers. Well, Kartik paid a visit to Mumbai's famous Gaiety Galaxy and greeted his fans today.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
Kartik Aaryan looks dapper in a black coat that he pairs over white tee and blue jeans. The actor entered Gaiety Galaxy and sat with a popcorn in his hand.
Kartik Aaryan holds the house full board with a big smile. It is a big thing for any actor to see his movie running housefull.
Kartik Aaryan was clicked as he made his way amidst the huge crowd who went crazy to see their favourite star outside gaiety galaxy. All the fans were ready to click a selfie with him.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
Kartik made a dashing entry surrounded by his bodyguards as he made his way into Gaiety Galaxy.
Pinkvilla works better if you switch to our app