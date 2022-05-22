Kartik Aaryan visits Gaiety Galaxy to greet fans as Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 runs housefull; PHOTOS

Published on May 22, 2022 11:23 PM IST   |  492
   
    Kartik Aaryan greets fans at Gaiety Galaxy

    After a long wait, Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was released this Friday. The film has been unexpectedly doing great at the box office and has opened up to some amazing numbers. Well, Kartik paid a visit to Mumbai's famous Gaiety Galaxy and greeted his fans today.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

    Popcorn before anything

    Kartik Aaryan looks dapper in a black coat that he pairs over white tee and blue jeans. The actor entered Gaiety Galaxy and sat with a popcorn in his hand.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

    Movie house full

    Kartik Aaryan holds the house full board with a big smile. It is a big thing for any actor to see his movie running housefull.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

    Kartik surrounded by fans

    Kartik Aaryan was clicked as he made his way amidst the huge crowd who went crazy to see their favourite star outside gaiety galaxy. All the fans were ready to click a selfie with him.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

    Kartik's dapper entry

    Kartik made a dashing entry surrounded by his bodyguards as he made his way into Gaiety Galaxy.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani