Kartik Aaryan's THROWBACK photos with the star cast of Pyaar Ka Punchnama will take you down the memory lane

Kartik Aaryan's THROWBACK photos with the star cast of Pyaar Ka Punchnama

When you think of the nation's crush who is currently ruling the hearts of millions of girls out there, the first name that comes to your mind is Kartik Aaryan! The actor is currently on a success high and Is one of the most popular stars in B-Town. However, it has been no over the night success for the star! He started out quite a few years back and after years of hard work, dedication and talent he has reached this position. Originally from Gwalior, Kartik Aaryan is a self admitted Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar fan. He made up his mind about being an actor when he watched Baazigar and the rest is history. From coming to Mumbai on the grounds of becoming an engineer, studying for the engineering exams to giving auditions amid it all, the road to fame and stardom has not been easy for the Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actor. Kartik Aaryan also admitted how he used to live in a sharing apartment with 12 boys! Yes, you heard that right. Talking about his struggling days, the Love Aaj Kal actor said that he shared a 2 bedroom flat in Andheri with 12 flatmates. This was when Kartik had first shifted to Mumbai from Gwalior and hadn't made it big in the film industry. And as per reports, the actor purchased the same flat! As per reports by NDTV, "The Luka Chuppi star has paid Rs 1.60 crore for the pad in Rajkiran Co-op Housing Society on Yari Road. The flat's carpet area is 459 sqft (total 551 sqft) and it's on the fifth floor of the building." The actor became fairly known when he starred in the Pyaar Ka Punchname series with an ensemble of star cast also including Sunny Singh and Nushrat Bharucha. The first part of the franchisee also starred Divyendu Sharma, Raayo S. Bakhirta, Sonnalli Seygall and Ishita Raj Sharma. It is mainly the story of three working bachelors who find girls whom they fall in love with and the twists and turns of the newly developing love stories. The Luka Chuppi star majorly rose to fame because of his monologue in the film which became widely popular and is till date loved by the audiences. Both the parts of the franchisee, directed by Luv Ranjan went on to become popular amongst the youth and fared well at the box office. Later on, Kartik Aaryan went on to do films like Akashvani and Guest In London. His major breakthrough role came with Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety co-starring Sunny Singh and Nushrat Bharucha which did supremely well at the box office and garnered a lot of love from the audience. Kartik Aaryan has been unstoppable ever since. He went on to deliver a chain of hits like Luka Chuppi and Pati Patni Aur Who. Kartik was recently seen in Love Aaj Kal with Sara Ali Khan and will be seen in Anees Bazmee's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 with Kiara Advani and Dostana 2 with Janhvi Kapoor and Lakshya. However, it is also important to go back to your roots and keep taking a trip down memory lane. On that note, we have for you today Kartik Aaryan's throwback pictures with the cast of Pyaar Ka Punchnama 1 & 2.

Photo Credit : APH Images