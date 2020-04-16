Home
/
Photos
/
Kartik Aaryan
/
Kartik Aaryan's THROWBACK photos with the star cast of Pyaar Ka Punchnama will take you down the memory lane

Kartik Aaryan's THROWBACK photos with the star cast of Pyaar Ka Punchnama will take you down the memory lane

From Pyaar ka Punchnama to Love Aaj Kal, Kartik Aaryan has indeed come a long way! Here's taking you down a memory lane with his photos with the cast of Pyaar Ka Punchnama.
4561 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 6
    Kartik Aaryan's THROWBACK photos with the star cast of Pyaar Ka Punchnama

    Kartik Aaryan's THROWBACK photos with the star cast of Pyaar Ka Punchnama

    When you think of the nation's crush who is currently ruling the hearts of millions of girls out there, the first name that comes to your mind is Kartik Aaryan! The actor is currently on a success high and Is one of the most popular stars in B-Town. However, it has been no over the night success for the star! He started out quite a few years back and after years of hard work, dedication and talent he has reached this position. Originally from Gwalior, Kartik Aaryan is a self admitted Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar fan. He made up his mind about being an actor when he watched Baazigar and the rest is history. From coming to Mumbai on the grounds of becoming an engineer, studying for the engineering exams to giving auditions amid it all, the road to fame and stardom has not been easy for the Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actor. Kartik Aaryan also admitted how he used to live in a sharing apartment with 12 boys! Yes, you heard that right. Talking about his struggling days, the Love Aaj Kal actor said that he shared a 2 bedroom flat in Andheri with 12 flatmates. This was when Kartik had first shifted to Mumbai from Gwalior and hadn't made it big in the film industry. And as per reports, the actor purchased the same flat! As per reports by NDTV, "The Luka Chuppi star has paid Rs 1.60 crore for the pad in Rajkiran Co-op Housing Society on Yari Road. The flat's carpet area is 459 sqft (total 551 sqft) and it's on the fifth floor of the building." The actor became fairly known when he starred in the Pyaar Ka Punchname series with an ensemble of star cast also including Sunny Singh and Nushrat Bharucha. The first part of the franchisee also starred Divyendu Sharma, Raayo S. Bakhirta, Sonnalli Seygall and Ishita Raj Sharma. It is mainly the story of three working bachelors who find girls whom they fall in love with and the twists and turns of the newly developing love stories. The Luka Chuppi star majorly rose to fame because of his monologue in the film which became widely popular and is till date loved by the audiences. Both the parts of the franchisee, directed by Luv Ranjan went on to become popular amongst the youth and fared well at the box office. Later on, Kartik Aaryan went on to do films like Akashvani and Guest In London. His major breakthrough role came with Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety co-starring Sunny Singh and Nushrat Bharucha which did supremely well at the box office and garnered a lot of love from the audience. Kartik Aaryan has been unstoppable ever since. He went on to deliver a chain of hits like Luka Chuppi and Pati Patni Aur Who. Kartik was recently seen in Love Aaj Kal with Sara Ali Khan and will be seen in Anees Bazmee's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 with Kiara Advani and Dostana 2 with Janhvi Kapoor and Lakshya. However, it is also important to go back to your roots and keep taking a trip down memory lane. On that note, we have for you today Kartik Aaryan's throwback pictures with the cast of Pyaar Ka Punchnama 1 & 2.

    Photo Credit : APH Images

  • 2 / 6
    Major nostalgia

    Major nostalgia

    Kartik Aaryan during the promotional days of his debut film Pyaar Ka Punchnama!

    Photo Credit : APH Images

  • 3 / 6
    The star cast

    The star cast

    The really young and energetic star cast have fun at the promotions of the film.

    Photo Credit : APH Images

  • 4 / 6
    The perfect moment captured

    The perfect moment captured

    We really want to know what was going on here! The cast of the show have all their attention towards Sonnalli.

    Photo Credit : APH Images

  • 5 / 6
    Time for the sequel

    Time for the sequel

    The star cast of Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 pose for a picture at one of the promotional events.

    Photo Credit : APH Images

  • 6 / 6
    On working with Nushrat Bharucha

    On working with Nushrat Bharucha

    Kartik and Nushrat have now been friends and co-stars for several years. From Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Akashvani to Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. Speaking about their equation, Kartik said in an interview during Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, "When you know someone for four-five years, you tend to know everything about the person. You tend to know when the other person is reacting to a certain situation, how the other person would react in a situation. Even when we're working on a scene, if I improvise somewhere, or she does it, we don't stop each other midway. I think that's something that comes with time; when you've known your co-actor for a long time. My debut was opposite her, so that helps a lot."

    Photo Credit : APH Images

Add new comment

You May Also Like These

FRIENDS: 5 dating tips from the characters Monica, Phoebe, Rachel, Ross, Chandler and Joey which are useful AF
FRIENDS: 5 dating tips from the characters Monica, Phoebe, Rachel, Ross, Chandler and Joey which are useful AF
Kangana Ranaut and sister Rangoli Chandel\'s THESE moments are unmissable; See PHOTOS
Kangana Ranaut and sister Rangoli Chandel's THESE moments are unmissable; See PHOTOS
Tara Sutaria: 7 Times the Tadap actress donned a black outfit and proved she\'s a stunner
Tara Sutaria: 7 Times the Tadap actress donned a black outfit and proved she's a stunner
Agastya and Navya Naveli Nanda\'s photos prove they are the coolest brother and sister duo
Agastya and Navya Naveli Nanda's photos prove they are the coolest brother and sister duo
Rithvik Dhanjani and Asha Negi: From how it began to splitting after six years; AshVik\'s relationship timeline
Rithvik Dhanjani and Asha Negi: From how it began to splitting after six years; AshVik's relationship timeline
Tamannaah Bhatia\'s adorable childhood photos are a treat for her fans; Check out
Tamannaah Bhatia's adorable childhood photos are a treat for her fans; Check out

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement