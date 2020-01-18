Love Aaj Kal: Kartik Aaryan & Sara Ali Khan's BTS moments from the shoots are UNMISSABLE; Check it out

1 / 7

Behind The Scenes from Love Aaj Kal

Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan starrer Love Aaj Kal has been in news ever since it was announced. The trailer of the film has recently released and the film is gaining a lot more attention. The film is about Veer and Zoe (Kartik and Sara) and presents a contemporary and relatable portrayal of two stories set in different times that interact to learn from each other the different facets of love, commitment and relationships. Sara had confessed to having a crush on Kartik Aaryan and the couple has been in news even before the release of the trailer as they were rumoured to be dating. They often shared a lot of cute behind the scenes from their shoot schedules for Love Aaj Kal. Check it out.

Photo Credit : Instagram