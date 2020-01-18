/
/
/
Love Aaj Kal: Kartik Aaryan & Sara Ali Khan's BTS moments from the shoots are UNMISSABLE; Check it out
Love Aaj Kal: Kartik Aaryan & Sara Ali Khan's BTS moments from the shoots are UNMISSABLE; Check it out
Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan share a great off-screen bond and camaraderie along with their on-screen chemistry. Let us take a look at their best behind the scene moments.
Written By
Ekta Varma
3403 reads
Mumbai
Updated: January 18, 2020 06:27 pm
-
1 / 7
-
2 / 7
-
3 / 7
-
4 / 7
-
5 / 7
-
6 / 7
-
7 / 7
Add new comment