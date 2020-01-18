Home
Love Aaj Kal: Kartik Aaryan & Sara Ali Khan's BTS moments from the shoots are UNMISSABLE; Check it out

Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan share a great off-screen bond and camaraderie along with their on-screen chemistry. Let us take a look at their best behind the scene moments.
3403 reads Mumbai Updated: January 18, 2020 06:27 pm
  • 1 / 7
    Behind The Scenes from Love Aaj Kal

    Behind The Scenes from Love Aaj Kal

    Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan starrer Love Aaj Kal has been in news ever since it was announced. The trailer of the film has recently released and the film is gaining a lot more attention. The film is about Veer and Zoe (Kartik and Sara) and presents a contemporary and relatable portrayal of two stories set in different times that interact to learn from each other the different facets of love, commitment and relationships. Sara had confessed to having a crush on Kartik Aaryan and the couple has been in news even before the release of the trailer as they were rumoured to be dating. They often shared a lot of cute behind the scenes from their shoot schedules for Love Aaj Kal. Check it out.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 7
    Such a cute gesture

    Such a cute gesture

    On the wrap of this schedule, Sara posted this picture on Instagram and captioned it as, "Thank you @kartikaaryan for instantly making me comfortable with you, for selflessly giving and for consistently looking out for me. From coffee’s about you to chai’s with you, I wish we could do it all over again. I’m going to miss you more than you know and more than I can admit."

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 7
    Keeping the love in a photograph

    Keeping the love in a photograph

    Sara and Kartik make the most adorable pair and we cannot wait to watch them on screen.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 7
    Endearing and how!

    Endearing and how!

    Veer and Zoe feeding each other cake on the schedule wrap.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 7
    It is a wrap!

    It is a wrap!

    Kartik and Sara's candid moment from the wrap of their shoot schedule.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 7
    Veer and Zoe

    Veer and Zoe

    This behind the scenes show their characters Veer and Zoe engrossed in a conversation. Watch out for this scene in the trailer.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 7
    One with the crew

    One with the crew

    SarTik click a picture with the entire crew on the film wrap.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

