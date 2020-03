1 / 7

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani rock the easy breezy airport look

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani have both been keeping busy with all the work they have ahead of them and well, fans sure can't seem to get enough of it. While Kartik was last seen in Love Aaj Kal co-starring Sara Ali Khan, Kiara was last seen in the multi-starrer film, Good Newwz. The duo is all set to star in the sequel to Akshay Kumar's hit film Bhool Bhulaiyaa and they kickstarted the shoot sometime back. Now, they are headed to Lucknow to get set on the next schedule of the film and were snapped at the airport. Kartik and Kiara opted for a rather casual look and in fact, seemed to complement each other's outfit with contrasting colours. While Kartik kept it casual in blue as he paired denim with a hoodie, Kiara decided to keep it chic and comfortable as she wore blue jeans with a pink loosely fitted t-shirt and paired it with heels. Both of them posed for the paps before they headed into the airport and off for their schedule. Kartik's injury still doesn't seem to have healed, however, he did look more comfortable unlike other of his recent spottings where he also had an arm sling all those times.

Photo Credit : Manav Manglani