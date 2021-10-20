PHOTOS: Kartik Aaryan is a food lover & we have proof

1 / 5

Kartik & his bowl of so called popcorn

There are few human beings in this world who do not get tempted with yummy food. A good scrumptious meal has the capability to cheer anyone up, make you feel good, get you going etc etc. Well, even though our Bollywood actors have to follow a strict diet, there are times when even they give in to the demands of their taste buds. Well, today we are talking about Kartik Aaryan who just like many of us is a food lover. If you scroll through his Instagram pictures, you would find out that this actor loves eating. Well, today we thought of listing down such pictures that prove his love for food and also proves that he too has his share of cheat days. In this picture we can see Kartik posing with a bowl of yummy looking dish that appears to be soyabean. Although, his caption says something else, but we know that this finger licking bowl of food is not just for show but the actor will also be eating it. Taking to his Instagram Kartik wrote, "Theatre khul rahe hai sunte hi popcorn taiyaar."

Photo Credit : Kartik Aaryan/Instagram