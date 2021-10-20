PHOTOS: Kartik Aaryan is a food lover & we have proof

There are few human beings in this world who do not get tempted with yummy food. A good scrumptious meal has the capability to cheer anyone up, make you feel good, get you going etc etc. Well, even though our Bollywood actors have to follow a strict diet, there are times when even they give in to the demands of their taste buds. Well, today we are talking about Kartik Aaryan who just like many of us is a food lover. If you scroll through his Instagram pictures, you would find out that this actor loves eating.
Well, today we thought of listing down such pictures that prove his love for food and also proves that he too has his share of cheat days. In this picture we can see Kartik posing with a bowl of yummy looking dish that appears to be soyabean. Although, his caption says something else, but we know that this finger licking bowl of food is not just for show but the actor will also be eating it. Taking to his Instagram Kartik wrote, "Theatre khul rahe hai sunte hi popcorn taiyaar."
In this picture we can see Kartik sitting in front of the table and enjoying a full course meal spread. His plate looks filled with curries of different varieties, Dal, Rice, Papad, Pickle. A plate filled with Jalebi's are kept in front of him, and another 2-3 bowls of different veggies are kept in front of him and he seems to be enjoying all this a lot. He captioned the image as, "Ye toh sirf starter hai
#Freddy ‘s diet."
On the one hand if Kartik Aaryan enjoys a scrumptious full course meal, then on the other hand he very well knows how to balance his diet. In this picture we can see him eating his bowl of fruits in style and enjoying it. The actor captioned the image as, "Aaj breakfast mein Sabr ka Phal khaya, Aap logon ne kya khaya?"
Just like most of us even Kartik Aaryan too indulged in some lockdown munching and cooking activity. This picture id from the lockdown where he baked a cake to celebrate his sister's birthday.
Well, Kartik Aaryan does not love eating but also loves making his co-star enjoy food. This picture of Sara and Kartik is clicked when they were shooting for their movie Love Aaj Kal. As you can see, even while shooting his film the actor is nowhere close to dieting and is enjoying a proper four course meal. In fact, he is making Sara eat with his hands. Isn't that cute?