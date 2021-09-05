PHOTOS: Kartik Aaryan on his bike, looking all dapper is everything how a Sunday looks like

Kartik Aaryan seems to be in a perfect Sunday mood. The actor was spotted riding his bike in the city and we think this is the best way to detangle yourself from the stress and chaos of the entire week. Kartik on his Royal Enfield looked every bit amazing. Doesn’t this look like a perfect Sunday plan with self?
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
Kartik Aaryan looked dapper in his casual attire. He wore blue track pants and paired them up with an off-white tee. He also wore a dark blue denim jacket over it, black sunglasses and a monkey cap on his head made him look even more stylish. Although his attire was very simple, the actor had his swag on.
Mostly every actor is quite careful about themselves during COVID-19 and makes sure that they always have their mask on. Kartik Aaryan too was quick to take out his mask and wear it the moment he spotted paps around him.
It looks like Kartik Aaryan wants to be extra careful about his protection maybe that is why he might be telling paps to wait until he wears his mask. Kartik can be seen making a gesture to stop with his one hand and he was not wearing his mask then. We assume it was because he was not wearing a mask and did not want the paps to gather around him before he could cover his face with a mask.
Finally, the actor seems to have worn his mask and now is posing without any fear.
Kartik Aaryan turned his back towards the camera and showed the design on the back of his jacket. The design seemed to be arrows in four different directions.