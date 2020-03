1 / 6

Kartik Aaryan spotted in the city

Kartik Aaryan has a busy 2020. The actor was last seen in the movie, Love Aaj Kal and has Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Dostana 2 releasing this year. The actor's video with Sara Ali Khan whom he was rumoured to be dating went viral, in which Sara was seen scolding him for standing on a bus since Kartik was injured. Post the release of their movie Love Aaj Kal, the actor seems to keep up with his workaholic self and resumed work on his upcoming movies immediately. Kartik was recently seen in a casual look sporting a beanie, black oversized t-shirt, denim pants and white shoes as he arrived at a dubbing studio in the city. Check out his latest photos here.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani