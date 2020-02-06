PHOTOS: Sonakshi Sinha to Kartik Aaryan, here's a look at the B town stars riding on bike around the city

1 / 7

Times when celebs got into biker mode

There are many B-town celebs who own luxurious cars and are always spotted travelling in the same. Some celebs as we all know are also extremely fond of bikes and own some of the expensive ones. At times, celebrities ditch their luxurious cars and travel on the bike to promote their film. It is indeed a rare sight to see celebs ride a bike in the city. Isn't it? Recently, Sonakshi Sinha got into a biker mode and rode a bike to the sets of Kareena Kapoor Khan's chat show What Women Want. The Dabangg star's style was on point. Apart from Sonakshi Sinha, we have seen B-town actors like Kunal Kemmu, Kartik Aaryan and others enjoying a bike ride in the city. Check out these photos of celebs riding a bike.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani