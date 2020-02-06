/
PHOTOS: Sonakshi Sinha to Kartik Aaryan, here's a look at the B town stars riding on bike around the city
At times, celebrities ditch their luxurious cars and travel on the bike to promote their film.
Mumbai
Published: February 6, 2020 04:02 pm
Times when celebs got into biker mode
There are many B-town celebs who own luxurious cars and are always spotted travelling in the same. Some celebs as we all know are also extremely fond of bikes and own some of the expensive ones. At times, celebrities ditch their luxurious cars and travel on the bike to promote their film. It is indeed a rare sight to see celebs ride a bike in the city. Isn't it? Recently, Sonakshi Sinha got into a biker mode and rode a bike to the sets of Kareena Kapoor Khan's chat show What Women Want. The Dabangg star's style was on point. Apart from Sonakshi Sinha, we have seen B-town actors like Kunal Kemmu, Kartik Aaryan and others enjoying a bike ride in the city. Check out these photos of celebs riding a bike.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
Aditya Roy Kapur
Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani are currently on a promotional spree. The duo is sharing screen space in Malang. Their sizzling chemistry has made fans impatient for the movie. During one of the promotional events, Aditya arrived on a bike with co-star Disha Patani.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
Sushant Singh Rajput
Apart from travelling in his luxurious car, Sushant is often papped taking a ride in an autorickshaw. Anyone who follows Sushant knows that he is very fond of bikes. The Kai Po Che actor is often spotted enjoying a bike ride in the city.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
Sonakshi Sinha
The Dabangg actress reached to the sets of Kareena Kapoor Khan's show What Women Want on a bike. The actress donned a grey jacket, blue jeggings, a black helmet, white shoes and a pair of silver shades.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
Kunal Kemmu
It is a known fact that Kunal loves bikes and also owns one. He also recently went on a bike ride with his pals and shared a series of pictures on Instagram. Here's a pic of Kunal riding a bike as his ladylove Soha Ali Khan can be seen sitting behind him.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
Ishaan Khatter
Ishaan loves riding bikes. He often goes on road trips. Here's a photo of Ishaan with his Beyond The Clouds co-star Malavika Mohanan!
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
Kartik Aaryan
A few months ago, Kartik was papped by the paparazzi while enjoying his ride on the bike. In his spare time, Love Aaj Kal star is spotted enjoying a ride in and around the city.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
