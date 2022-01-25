Republic Day 2022: Kartik Aaryan to Sidharth Malhotra, stars who'll don the uniform in upcoming films

With John Abraham's Attack around the corner and Kartik Aaryan all ready to ace the Pilot look in Captain India, let's take a look at the most smashing men in uniform from Hindi films. These hunks add the mojo to the uniform, looking both graceful and alluring with consumate ease.
Kartik Aaryan will be seen playing an Air force Pilot in Hansal Mehta's next. In the first look the actor was dressed as an Airforce pilot with his face hidden behind the captain’s cap. The film is inspired by one of India’s successful rescue missions from a war-torn country, with Kartik as the pilot who leads the operation and displays exemplary bravery and courage.
Photo Credit : Kartik Aaryan/Instagram
John Abraham's Attack, again sees him as a man on a mission to save the country. Abraham plays a ranger officer who has to carry out a difficult rescue mission, largely on his own. Acing yet again with his swagger look John is definitely giving a soldier vibes.
Photo Credit : John Abraham/ Instagram
Major stars Adivi Sesh as Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan who died fighting with terrorists at the Taj Mahal hotel during the 26/11 attacks. With the first look and teaser Adivi has surely glued our eyes as he appears as an Army officer which is racing our heartbeat.
Photo Credit : Adivi Sesh/Instagram
After his impeccable performance in Shershaah as an Army officer, Siddharth Malhotra will be seen in Yodha as a Soldier. The film's narrative revolves around an aeroplane hijack where a soldier helps the passenger and fight against terrorists.
Photo Credit : Sidharth Malhotra/Instagram
Alskay Kumar too will be seen donning the character of a soldier in Gorkha. The film is based on the life of war hero Major General Ian Cardozo from the prestigious Gorkha Regiment of the Indian Army. The actor will be seen essaying the lead role in the film, which is directed by Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan and produced by Aanand L Rai and Himanshu Sharma.
Photo Credit : Akshay Kumar/Instagram