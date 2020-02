1 / 6

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan promote Love Aaj Kal in style

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan's chemistry is unmissable in their pictures and in the trailer of their movie upcoming movie Love Aaj Kal. The movie which is all set to paint the country red releases on the 14th of February, Yes! on Valentine's Day and we can't wait to witness their magic on screen. Today the actors were spotted making a quirky style statement for their promotions. The diva was spotted sporting a metallic look from head to toe in a skater dress with silver shoes and she let her hair loose. Kartik, on the other hand, sported a green jacket with a tee-shirt, black pants, and white shoes. Check out these fresh photos where the two can't take their eyes off each other and look stunning in their promotional look.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani