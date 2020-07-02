/
When Kartik Aaryan stepped out wearing an uber cool all black look and EXPENSIVE Valentino sneakers
Kartik Aaryan is extremely stylish and looks charming as ever every time he steps out. Today, we take you down the memory lane to the time the actor looked uber cool in an all-black look and completed the outfit with a pair of pricey sneakers.
Ekta Varma
Published: July 2, 2020
When Kartik Aaryan's Valentino sneakers stole the show
When you think of the nation's crush who is currently ruling the hearts of millions of girls out there, the first name that comes to your mind is Kartik Aaryan! The actor is currently on a success high and Is one of the most popular stars in B-Town. However, it has been no overnight success for the star! He started quite a few years back and after years of hard work, dedication and talent he has reached this position. Talking about his struggling days, the Love Aaj Kal actor said that he shared a 2 bedroom flat in Andheri with 12 flatmates. This was when Kartik had first shifted to Mumbai from Gwalior and hadn't made it big in the film industry. And as per reports, the actor purchased the same flat! As per reports by NDTV, "The Luka Chuppi star has paid Rs 1.60 crore for the pad in Rajkiran Co-op Housing Society on Yari Road. The flat's carpet area is 459 sqft (total 551 sqft) and it's on the fifth floor of the building." His breakthrough role came with Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety co-starring Sunny Singh and Nushrat Bharucha which did supremely well at the box office and garnered a lot of love from the audience. Kartik Aaryan has been unstoppable ever since. He went on to deliver a chain of hits like Luka Chuppi and Pati Patni Aur Woh. Kartik was recently seen in Love Aaj Kal with Sara Ali Khan and will be seen in Anees Bazmee's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 with Kiara Advani and Dostana 2 with Janhvi Kapoor and Lakshya. The actor's hard work and dedication have helped him create a niche for himself and make a mark in this industry. The heartthrob enjoys a massive fan following. He meets his fans on many occasions. From promotional events to social media interactions, he makes sure to keep in touch with his fans. Speaking of which, here's taking you down the memory lane to the time the actor stepped out in an all-black look. The actor also greeted his fans and obliged them with selfies. However, what stole the show was his high-end branded sneakers! The sneakers were surely really pricey and deserve all your attention! Check out photos.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
Super stylish
The actor was dressed in an all-black tee and a pair of denim in the same hues.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
Here's more about the sneakers
Kartik's Valentino sneakers look amazing! The VLTN high-tops cost USD 760 (approx. Rs 57,000) and are only available at the Valentino website.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
Greeting the paparazzi
Dostana 2 actor warmly greeted all the shutterbugs as he made his way up.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
How charming!
Kartik Aaryan is one hell of a charmer!
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
One of the most loved actors
How handsome is he! The actor enjoys a massive fan following and is especially loved amongst girls.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
Candid click
That's what a perfect candid click looks like.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
Picture perfect
The actor looks handsome as ever in this picture.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani