When Kartik Aaryan's fan broke down on meeting the star and the Dostana 2 actor pacified her; See Photos

When Kartik Aaryan met with a very emotional fan

When you think of the nation's crush who is currently ruling the hearts of millions of girls out there, the first name that comes to your mind is Kartik Aaryan! The actor is currently on a success high and Is one of the most popular stars in B-Town. However, it has been no overnight success for the star! He started quite a few years back and after years of hard work, dedication and talent he has reached this position. Originally from Gwalior, Kartik Aaryan is an admitted Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar fan. He made up his mind about being an actor when he watched Baazigar and the rest is history. From coming to Mumbai on the grounds of becoming an engineer, studying for the engineering exams to giving auditions amid it all, the road to fame and stardom has not been easy for the Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actor. The Luka Chuppi star majorly rose to fame because of his monologue in the film Pyaar Ka Punchnama which became widely popular and is till date loved by the audiences. Both the parts of the franchise, directed by Luv Ranjan went on to become popular amongst the youth and fared well at the box office. Later on, Kartik Aaryan went on to do films like Akashvani and Guest In London. His breakthrough role came with Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety co-starring Sunny Singh and Nushrat Bharucha which did supremely well at the box office and garnered a lot of love from the audience. Kartik Aaryan has been unstoppable ever since. He went on to deliver a chain of hits like Luka Chuppi and Pati Patni Aur Woh. Kartik was recently seen in Love Aaj Kal with Sara Ali Khan and will be seen in Anees Bazmee's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 with Kiara Advani and Dostana 2 with Janhvi Kapoor and Lakshya. The heartthrob enjoys a massive fan following. He meets his fans on many occasions. From promotional events to social media interactions, he makes sure to keep in touch with his fans. Here's taking you down the memory lane to the time Kartik met with a fan during promotions. The beautiful girl broke down with happiness on meeting her favourite star and the actor sweetly pacified her and posed for photos. Check out!

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani