Here are the mehendi looks of TV actresses

Karwa Chauth is a festival of great importance in India and it is celebrated on a large scale. On this day, the married women keep fast, i.e., do not consume water from sunrise till the moon rises on the evening. Then they get dressed up beautifully in red traditional outfits like saree and lehangas, along with all 16 sringaar. The actors of the television industry also celebrate the day with much enthusiasm and joy. Here are the mehendi looks of the actresses on Karwa Chauth.