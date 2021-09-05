Kat Graham Birthday: 6 times The Vampire Diaries star owned the red carpet with her impressive style

Kat Graham aka The Vampire Diaries' Bonnie Bennett celebrates her birthday on September 5 and to celebrate the same, we take a look at all the times she set everyone's hearts racing with her flawless style. Every red carpet appearance made by Graham has been an inspiration considering how amazingly she carries every outfit. The actress is known for making heads turn at events and to celebrate her birthday, we pick those special times when she truly owned the red carpet and left us wanting for more. From bodycon dresses to flowy flowery gowns, Kat Graham's style file has everything under the sun. Graham is also known to experiment with her looks by playing out with her hairstyles and hence we absolutely love how she surprises us every time she steps out. Apart from being a favourite among The Vampire Diaries fans, Kat's career also boasts of film appearances including, The Parent Trap, 17 Again, The Roommate among others. As we take a look at Kat Graham's fashionable looks, this one certainly stands out. Graham turned up sporting a gorgeous one-shoulder Jean-Paul Gaultier outfit for Grammys 2017 and made everyone swoon over her.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
The Vampire Diaries star's 2016 MTV Movie Awards Dolce & Gabbana outfit had a major resemblance to Beyonce's 2003 outfit and while both the ladies slayed in their respective looks, Graham humbly tweeted saying, "OMG just now seeing the photos! Had no idea we wore the same dress! She slayedddd! I wouldn't have worn it duh!"
Considered to be one of Graham's hottest looks till date, Vampire Diaries star looked her stunning best at the Cannes red carpet this year. Her 2021 red carpet look consisted of a gorgeous Jean Paul Gaultier playsuit with a ruffled overskirt.
At the 2012 MTV Awards, Kat walked the red carpet looking like a true diva as she chose to go for a daring look with a black low-cut dress. With her hair pulled back, Kat took her stunning look to another level.
In one of her most stunning looks from 2021, Graham surprised everyone with her short hairdo as she turned up for an event at South Coast Botanic Garden. The actress wore a floral midi dress for the event.
Graham walked the red carpet at this year's Cannes film festival wearing a gorgeous white floor-length dress for The French Dispatch premiere. The actress further added drama to her outfit with her silver-white eyeshadow.