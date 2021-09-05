Kat Graham Birthday: 6 times The Vampire Diaries star owned the red carpet with her impressive style

1 / 6

Kat Graham's unforgettable Grammys look

Kat Graham aka The Vampire Diaries' Bonnie Bennett celebrates her birthday on September 5 and to celebrate the same, we take a look at all the times she set everyone's hearts racing with her flawless style. Every red carpet appearance made by Graham has been an inspiration considering how amazingly she carries every outfit. The actress is known for making heads turn at events and to celebrate her birthday, we pick those special times when she truly owned the red carpet and left us wanting for more. From bodycon dresses to flowy flowery gowns, Kat Graham's style file has everything under the sun. Graham is also known to experiment with her looks by playing out with her hairstyles and hence we absolutely love how she surprises us every time she steps out. Apart from being a favourite among The Vampire Diaries fans, Kat's career also boasts of film appearances including, The Parent Trap, 17 Again, The Roommate among others. As we take a look at Kat Graham's fashionable looks, this one certainly stands out. Graham turned up sporting a gorgeous one-shoulder Jean-Paul Gaultier outfit for Grammys 2017 and made everyone swoon over her.

Photo Credit : Getty Images