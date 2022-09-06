Kat Graham Birthday: 6 times The Vampire Diaries star stunned all on the red carpet

Kat Graham turns 33! The actress is best known for her role as Bonnie Bennett on The CW supernatural drama series The Vampire Diaries. Graham is revered for her versatile acting prowess in the industry. After the series wrapped up, Kat looked for different roles to fit into and her most recent addition was in the Netflix rom-com film Love in the Villa. Besides her work as an actress, Kat is also praised for her bold style on the red carpet. Scroll down further to check out some of her best looks from the carpet yet.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
While attending a Grammy party, Kat opted for a cut-out dress with a thigh-high slit. The actress paired her edgy dress with blue eyeshadow and a bold cat-eye.
In 2018, Kat went to the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in a flowy red dress as she matched her lipstick with the bright red of her dress.
At the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards, Kat opted for a purple ensemble as she donned a short dress with a pleated skirt. The main attraction of her look was no doubt the train-like sleeve that followed her around.
Back in 2017, Kat sported an interesting design that complimented her figure with its cut-outs and its high-low skirt.
Kat dressed up for the 2017 American Music Awards as she opted for pastel tones with her pink skirt and white blouse combo.
During the 75th annual Cannes film festival in 2022, Kat attended the screening of Elvis in her chic black fit. The blazer and skirt combo complimented each other flawlessly with her wet hair look.