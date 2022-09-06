Kat Graham Birthday: 6 times The Vampire Diaries star stunned all on the red carpet

1 / 7

Happy Birthday Kat Graham

Kat Graham turns 33! The actress is best known for her role as Bonnie Bennett on The CW supernatural drama series The Vampire Diaries. Graham is revered for her versatile acting prowess in the industry. After the series wrapped up, Kat looked for different roles to fit into and her most recent addition was in the Netflix rom-com film Love in the Villa. Besides her work as an actress, Kat is also praised for her bold style on the red carpet. Scroll down further to check out some of her best looks from the carpet yet.

Photo Credit : Getty Images