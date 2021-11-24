Kate Middleton: Looking back at 5 times the Duchess of Cambridge exuded future Queen vibes

Duchess of Cambridge aka Kate Middleton wed Prince William in 2011 and the royal family has never been the same! A member of the British royal family by marriage, the future queen learned the ropes of the monarchy head on! Whether it's at public engagements or her interactions or even her style, Catherine’s royal demeanour reflects in every aspect of her life. Now as Prince William is second in the line of succession to the British throne, after his father Prince Charles, Kate Middleton will likely be future queen consort! Today, as an ode to the future queen, we’re looking back at 5 times the Duchess gave Queen vibes!
Photo Credit : Getty Images
Back when it all started! Kate Middleton was a reflection of the future queen as she arrived at her wedding at Westminster Abbey on April 29, 2011 in London, England.
Kate arrived at St Andrew's Cathedral for Easter Sunday Service on April 20, 2014 in Sydney, Australia looking chic as ever, we especially love her hat!
Kate joined Prince William in a meeting with French President Francois Hollande at the Elysee Palace on March 17, 2017 in Paris, France!
Kate Middleton joined her husband Prince William, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to attend Christmas Day Church service at Church of St Mary Magdalene on the Sandringham estate on December 25, 2018 in style!
Duchess of Cambridge engaged in a walkabout in Ballymena town centre on February 28, 2019, in Northern Ireland as she looked like a total queen wearing a powder blue ensemble.