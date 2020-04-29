X
Prince William and Kate Middleton Anniversary Special: Here's the love story of world's favourite Royal couple

Prince William and Kate Middleton's love story is not less than a fairytale. Today on their Anniversary have a look at the details of the same.
3475 reads Mumbai Updated: April 29, 2020 11:32 am
  • 1 / 11
    All you need to know about the lovestory of world's most loved couple

    Prince William & Kate Middleton or as they are commonly known as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are celebrating their 9th wedding anniversary today. Recently, amidst the epidemic of Coronavirus, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge video-called the children of key workers at Casterton Primary Academy, in Burnley. They also thanked the teachers for keeping the school open for children of essential workers during the coronavirus pandemic - even during the Easter school holidays. Apart from that, when the Duke was asked about his father, Prince Charles being a victim of the deadly Coronavirus, William replied saying that things are under control and that the most of the people who are of his father's age are the ones who are most affected with the virus. The Duke, 37, and Duchess of Cambridge, 38, have been undertaking engagements virtually from their home at Anmer Hall in Norfolk since the start of the coronavirus lockdown. Often making headlines together with their worldwide tours and also with their royal duties in the UK. The couple who started their romance back in college together had one of the world's most speculated weddings in the year 2011. With the presence of dignitaries from all around the world, the Royal couple exchanged their vows at Westminster Abbey. In fact, Kate Middleton's angelic vision in her ivory silk tulle Alexander McQueen wedding dress is considered as one of the world's most beautiful royal wedding gowns. Kate wore something old, something new, something borrowed, something blue. Some of the lace on her dress was old, her diamond earrings were a new gift from her parents, her tiara was on loan from the queen, and Sarah Burton of Alexander McQueen sewed a blue ribbon inside her dress. Meanwhile, Prince Willian was a vision in a custom made military attire for his wedding. The crowd inside the Abbey was enormous and consisted of one of the most famous people from all around the world. Over 2 billion people watched the royal wedding live. Ever since their wedding, the couple has won the hearts of millions all around the world with their kindness and acts of humanity. Well, as we recall all these beautiful details of the royal wedding on their anniversary, let's take a look at some details of the Royal couple's love story .

    Photo Credit : getty images

  • 2 / 11
    How Prince William spilled his drink all over himself when he spoke to her for the first time

    They both attended St Andrew's University and after looking at her walk down the ramp for a charity fashion show, the Prince wanted to know her more. Upon being introduced, Middleton gave the prince a curtsy as it's customary to bow or curtsy before royalty in England and he responded by spilling his drink all over himself.

    Photo Credit : getty images

  • 3 / 11
    The good friends phase

    After an embarrassing first encounter, a shy Kate and Prince became really good friends on campus. This was the time when Kate was already seeing someone else in the same college.

    Photo Credit : getty images

  • 4 / 11
    Kate was credited widely for this good change she brought in the Prince

    William was finding it hard to adjust to the campus life but it was Kate who kept him encouraged during this phase.

    Photo Credit : getty images

  • 5 / 11
    Post breakup

    Kate broke up with the person she was seeing from her college. As William and Kate spent more time around each other in such close quarters, their relationship blossomed and according to reports, in the year 2003, they began dating.

    Photo Credit : getty images

  • 6 / 11
    Trips together grabbing attention worldwide

    The numerous trips all around the world garnered attention and soon their dating rumours were making headliners.

    Photo Credit : getty images

  • 7 / 11
    In 2006, the two made an official appearance as a couple

    The two attended the wedding of the Duchess of Cornwall's daughter Laura Parker Bowles and her husband Harry Lopes.

    Photo Credit : getty images

  • 8 / 11
    Post graduation breakup

    The two called their relationship off post their graduation and Kate even protected her privacy from media.

    Photo Credit : getty images

  • 9 / 11
    Trip to Seychelles

    After a brief breakup phase, the two reunite and head off for a holiday and book an entire resort on the island to protect their privacy.

    Photo Credit : getty images

  • 10 / 11
    The secret engagement

    "The African continent holds a very special place in my heart, It is the place my father took my brother and me shortly after our mother died. And when deciding where best to propose to Catherine, I could think of no more fitting place than Kenya to get down on one knee" shared the Prince who back in 2010 proposed the beauty in Africa amidst a trip.

    Photo Credit : getty images

  • 11 / 11
    A strong bond of friendship which led to love like never before

    After one of the world's most speculated wedding on 29th of April, 2011. The two are parents to three beautiful children Prince George of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte of Cambridge and Prince Louis of Cambridge.

    Photo Credit : getty images

