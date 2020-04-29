Prince William and Kate Middleton Anniversary Special: Here's the love story of world's favourite Royal couple

1 / 11

All you need to know about the lovestory of world's most loved couple

Prince William & Kate Middleton or as they are commonly known as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are celebrating their 9th wedding anniversary today. Recently, amidst the epidemic of Coronavirus, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge video-called the children of key workers at Casterton Primary Academy, in Burnley. They also thanked the teachers for keeping the school open for children of essential workers during the coronavirus pandemic - even during the Easter school holidays. Apart from that, when the Duke was asked about his father, Prince Charles being a victim of the deadly Coronavirus, William replied saying that things are under control and that the most of the people who are of his father's age are the ones who are most affected with the virus. The Duke, 37, and Duchess of Cambridge, 38, have been undertaking engagements virtually from their home at Anmer Hall in Norfolk since the start of the coronavirus lockdown. Often making headlines together with their worldwide tours and also with their royal duties in the UK. The couple who started their romance back in college together had one of the world's most speculated weddings in the year 2011. With the presence of dignitaries from all around the world, the Royal couple exchanged their vows at Westminster Abbey. In fact, Kate Middleton's angelic vision in her ivory silk tulle Alexander McQueen wedding dress is considered as one of the world's most beautiful royal wedding gowns. Kate wore something old, something new, something borrowed, something blue. Some of the lace on her dress was old, her diamond earrings were a new gift from her parents, her tiara was on loan from the queen, and Sarah Burton of Alexander McQueen sewed a blue ribbon inside her dress. Meanwhile, Prince Willian was a vision in a custom made military attire for his wedding. The crowd inside the Abbey was enormous and consisted of one of the most famous people from all around the world. Over 2 billion people watched the royal wedding live. Ever since their wedding, the couple has won the hearts of millions all around the world with their kindness and acts of humanity. Well, as we recall all these beautiful details of the royal wedding on their anniversary, let's take a look at some details of the Royal couple's love story .

Photo Credit : getty images