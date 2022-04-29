Prince William & Kate Middleton Wedding Anniversary: A look at the royal couple's love-filled moments

Prince William and Kate Middleton define love and commitment in the sweetest way. The royal couple celebrated their tenth wedding anniversary last year and as they get ready to celebrate their eleventh one this year, we celebrate their adorable bond by taking a look at some of their most romantic moments from all the public appearances they have made over the years. The couple tied the knot in a grand ceremony on 29 April 2011 at Westminster Abbey and we still remember the moment the duo made their first appearance as man and wife in Buckingham Palace gallery. Over the years, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have shown why they are the perfect partners for each other considering how well they support and encourage one another when it comes to performing their royal duties. William and Kate are redefining the way monarchy has been looked at in the past years and fans believe they have a bright future when it comes to setting new standards and modernising monarchy in the UK. From going on royal tours to charity events, the couple never fail to make us smile with thier appearances. Here's a look at some of their best romantic moments.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
This click of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge is from their wedding day when the couple shared their first kiss after tying the knot during their appearance at the Buckingham Palace gallery. Fans cannot get enough of this moment.
This picture of Prince William and Kate Middleton captures perfectly their sweet bond which is full of love and laughs. The candid click shows the Duchess of Cambridge enjoying a funny moment with Prince William.
Prince William and Kate Middleton define elegance when it comes to their fashion and for every event that the couple step out for, they are a sight to behold. This picture of the couple from the Earthshot Prize Awards is one of our favourites.
This photo adorably captures the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge in conversation during one of the events from their Bahamas tour. Kate Middleton can seen sweetly holding Prince William's hand in the cute click.
This is another wedding day photo of Prince William and Kate that certainly remains special to this day. It's an absolute gem as we see Prince William holding hands with his new bride.
