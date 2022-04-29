Prince William & Kate Middleton Wedding Anniversary: A look at the royal couple's love-filled moments

1 / 6

William & Kate's fairytale click

Prince William and Kate Middleton define love and commitment in the sweetest way. The royal couple celebrated their tenth wedding anniversary last year and as they get ready to celebrate their eleventh one this year, we celebrate their adorable bond by taking a look at some of their most romantic moments from all the public appearances they have made over the years. The couple tied the knot in a grand ceremony on 29 April 2011 at Westminster Abbey and we still remember the moment the duo made their first appearance as man and wife in Buckingham Palace gallery. Over the years, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have shown why they are the perfect partners for each other considering how well they support and encourage one another when it comes to performing their royal duties. William and Kate are redefining the way monarchy has been looked at in the past years and fans believe they have a bright future when it comes to setting new standards and modernising monarchy in the UK. From going on royal tours to charity events, the couple never fail to make us smile with thier appearances. Here's a look at some of their best romantic moments.

Photo Credit : Getty Images