Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip to Prince William and Kate Middleton; 5 Royal romances that are unforgettable

Royal love stories have intrigued fans for ages. Be it the magical romance between Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip or the extremely chaotic marriage of Prince Charles and Princess Diana, the love stories have always been one-of-a-kind. Due to the same reason, royal family fans have been invested in the various love stories from the British monarch's family and needless to say, all the romances are for the histury books! Not just the older couples, but the newer generation of royals aka Prince Harry-Meghan Markle and Prince William-Kate Middleton have their own perfect love stories that are unforgettable. Without further ado, we take a look at some of the most interesting Royal family romances that stood the test of time.
Photo Credit : GETTY IMAGES
This love story changed the entire British succession line! King Edward III left his crown for his romance Wallis Simpson, an American divorcee. The Duke and Duchess of Windsor had one of the most celebrated yet infamous love stories in the history of the British monarchy.
Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip met each other in 1934 when Princess Elizabeth was very young! The royal couple married on July 9, 1947.
Prince Charles and Princess Diana had one of the most tumultuous marriages in the history of the British Royal family. However, when Charles met Diana for the first time, he was dating her sister Sarah Spencer. Two years later, the duo met again and got engaged sometime after. They finally tied the knot in 1981, but separated in 1992.
Prince William and Kate Middleton dated for a long time before getting married in 2011! The two have three kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tied the knot in 2018! Their love story boasts of a 'love-at-first sight' kind of romance, and now the couple live in Los Angeles with their two kids, Archie and Lilibet.