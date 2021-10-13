Kate Walsh Birthday: 6 PHOTOS of the actress with her Grey's Anatomy co stars that are beyond lovable

Kate Walsh has been one of the most loved TV actresses and among her several acting jobs, if there's one that's stuck in everyone's hearts is that of Dr. Addison Montgomery on Grey's Anatomy. Walsh essayed the role of Addison, who is Dr. Derek Shepherd's(Patrick Dempsey) wife, whom he eventually splits from after falling in love with Ellen Pompeo's Meredith Grey. Right from her first scene on the show, Walsh owned her sassy character and we bet fans still remember every epic Addison comeback from the show. While her exit as a season regular had left many fans disappointed, it has now been confirmed that Kate will be reprising her role as Addison in the new season of the show. Walsh celebrates her birthday on October 13 and as she turns 54, we take a look at some of her best snaps with the Grey's family. From posing alongside her onscreen rival Meredith Grey aka Pompeo to her onscreen husband Patrick Dempsey, Walsh has shared some adorable red carpet moments with her Grey's Anatomy co-stars. From this perfect click of Walsh and Pompeo to other amazing photos of her hanging out with the other cast members, we take you through some throwback snaps.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
We love how stunning Patrick Dempsey and Kate Walsh look in this throwback photo from 2007. For Grey's fans, it's almost like a cute photo of The Shepherds who are twinning in black and look nothing short of a perfect duo.
Sandra Oh and Kate Walsh make an amazing duo since both the actresses are beyond talented when it comes to acting and pocess and amazing pose and sass that could only be pulled off by them. We love this happy click of the two best doctors from Seattle Grace Hospital.
This photo is absolute gold for the show's fans considering it captures all the actresses who have played iconic characters on the show. This snap featuring Katherine Heigl, Ellen Pompeo, Sara Ramirez, Chandra Wilson, Kate Walsh, and Sandra Oh was clicked during 2007 Golden Globes when the show bagged an award for Best Television Series - Drama award.
Kate Walsh, Katherine Heigl and Ellen Pompeo make for the most glamorous Grey's Anatomy trio in this amazing snap. This snap also shows the amazing bond they shared offscreen too.
We love the energy in this photo, especially how excited Isaiah Washington aka Dr. Preston Burke of Seattle Grace is to pose alongside Walsh. The duo seemed to be celebrating their show's win at the People's Choice Awards during this amazing photo.