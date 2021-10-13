Kate Walsh Birthday: 6 PHOTOS of the actress with her Grey's Anatomy co stars that are beyond lovable

1 / 6

The Meredith-Addison photo we didn't know we needed

Kate Walsh has been one of the most loved TV actresses and among her several acting jobs, if there's one that's stuck in everyone's hearts is that of Dr. Addison Montgomery on Grey's Anatomy. Walsh essayed the role of Addison, who is Dr. Derek Shepherd's(Patrick Dempsey) wife, whom he eventually splits from after falling in love with Ellen Pompeo's Meredith Grey. Right from her first scene on the show, Walsh owned her sassy character and we bet fans still remember every epic Addison comeback from the show. While her exit as a season regular had left many fans disappointed, it has now been confirmed that Kate will be reprising her role as Addison in the new season of the show. Walsh celebrates her birthday on October 13 and as she turns 54, we take a look at some of her best snaps with the Grey's family. From posing alongside her onscreen rival Meredith Grey aka Pompeo to her onscreen husband Patrick Dempsey, Walsh has shared some adorable red carpet moments with her Grey's Anatomy co-stars. From this perfect click of Walsh and Pompeo to other amazing photos of her hanging out with the other cast members, we take you through some throwback snaps.

Photo Credit : Getty Images