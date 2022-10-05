Kate Winslet is known as one of the best actresses in Hollywood and the Academy- Award winner has delivered several fine performances over the years. Among her most popular works are films such as Titanic, Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind among others. Winslet is one actress who has been known to share a close relationship with every co-star she has worked with him, who have nothing shared nothing but kind words for her. One of Kate's closest Hollywood pals also happens to be her Titanic co-star, Leonardo DiCaprio. As much as fans love their onscreen chemistry, their offscreen friendship is equally endearing. The duo have shared some sweet red carpet moments together over the years and this photo is certainly one of our favourite ones among them.
Kate Winslet and Johnny Depp starred opposite each other in 2004's Finding Neverland. The co-stars caught up years later on the red carpet at the Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards Gala and shared a sweet exchange during the same. This photo captures their warm bond.
Kate Winslet starred alongside Jim Carrey in one of the most acclaimed films of her career, Eternal Sunshine of a Spotless Mind. The film also starred Mark Ruffalo in a supporting role. This photo of the trio sharing a laugh from film's release bash is beyond amazing.
Kate Winslet and Michael Fassbender who starred in the Oscar-nominated Steve Jobs biopic became close pals during the film's shoot and their amazing rapport can be seen in this sweet click from the British Academy Film Awards 2016.
This sweet photo of The Holiday co-stars is beyond special as we see Kate Winslet and Cameron Diaz twinning in black as they adorably pose along with their co-star Jude Law. The famed romantic comedy has been widely loved for both Cameron and Kate's performances.
Kate Winslet and Idris Elba co-starred in the 2017 film, The Mountain Between Us. The duo looked stunning on the BAFTAs 2016 red carpet as Kate sweetly held onto to Elba's arm as they posed together.
