Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio

Kate Winslet is known as one of the best actresses in Hollywood and the Academy- Award winner has delivered several fine performances over the years. Among her most popular works are films such as Titanic, Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind among others. Winslet is one actress who has been known to share a close relationship with every co-star she has worked with him, who have nothing shared nothing but kind words for her. One of Kate's closest Hollywood pals also happens to be her Titanic co-star, Leonardo DiCaprio. As much as fans love their onscreen chemistry, their offscreen friendship is equally endearing. The duo have shared some sweet red carpet moments together over the years and this photo is certainly one of our favourite ones among them.