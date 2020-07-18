Advertisement
Cursed star Katherine Langford's beautiful selfies will leave you mesmerised; See Photos

Katherine Langford is one popular actress in Hollywood. Langford is very active on social media. Speaking of that, let's take a look at some of the selfies shared by the actress.
724 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 10
    A look at Katherine Langford's mesmerising selfies

    Katherine Langford is one popular actress in Hollywood. The gorgeous actress rose to fame after playing Hannah Baker in Netflix's 13 Reasons Why. Fans loved her performance in the show. In an interview with a leading magazine, Langford opened up about her role and said, 'In many ways it was the worst, but also the greatest, first role to have. The reactions afterwards were, and will always be, really special to me.' She later had supporting roles in the films Love Simon and Knives Out. She is currently creating a huge buzz due to the new show Cursed. Katherine stars alongside Daniel Sharman in the same. The show is based on the book of the same name by Tom Wheeler and Frank Miller. Fans can't stop falling in love with the actress. Talking about her social media presence, Langford keeps sharing her pictures on Instagram. She enjoys a fan following of 16.7 million followers on Instagram. Her photos are a delight to her fans. From flaunting her natural beauty to sharing mirror selfies and more, Langford's social media posts are too good to miss. Speaking of that, let's take a look at some of the selfies shared by the actress.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 10
    Gorgeous and how!

    Katherine shared this selfie on International Women's Day wherein she looks absolutely gorgeous.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 10
    Beach baby

    The actress clicks good pictures.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 10
    Mirror selfies

    She is fond of mirror selfies.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 10
    Another one!

    The actress shows how to nail the casual look.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 10
    Beauty personified

    She captioned this pic as, 'Brunette is back.'

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 10
    Hair goals

    Her hair steals the attention in this one.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 10
    Those eyes!

    She looks so pretty sans makeup.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 10
    Snow baby

    This is one of the most beautiful pics of the actress.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 10 / 10
    Selfie on point

    What do you have to say about this beautiful pic of the actress?

    Photo Credit : Instagram

