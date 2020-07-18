Cursed star Katherine Langford's beautiful selfies will leave you mesmerised; See Photos

1 / 10

A look at Katherine Langford's mesmerising selfies

Katherine Langford is one popular actress in Hollywood. The gorgeous actress rose to fame after playing Hannah Baker in Netflix's 13 Reasons Why. Fans loved her performance in the show. In an interview with a leading magazine, Langford opened up about her role and said, 'In many ways it was the worst, but also the greatest, first role to have. The reactions afterwards were, and will always be, really special to me.' She later had supporting roles in the films Love Simon and Knives Out. She is currently creating a huge buzz due to the new show Cursed. Katherine stars alongside Daniel Sharman in the same. The show is based on the book of the same name by Tom Wheeler and Frank Miller. Fans can't stop falling in love with the actress. Talking about her social media presence, Langford keeps sharing her pictures on Instagram. She enjoys a fan following of 16.7 million followers on Instagram. Her photos are a delight to her fans. From flaunting her natural beauty to sharing mirror selfies and more, Langford's social media posts are too good to miss. Speaking of that, let's take a look at some of the selfies shared by the actress.

Photo Credit : Instagram