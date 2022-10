Katrina Kaif at Phone Bhoot Music launch concert

Katrina Kaif, the popular star is teaming up with young talents Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khattar for her upcoming project, Phone Bhoot. The movie, which is touted to be a horror comedy, is helmed by Gurmmeet Singh. The grand music launch concert of the highly anticipated film was held in Juhu, Mumbai, on October 18, Tuesday. Tanishq Bagchi has composed music for the film, which is produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani, for Excel Entertainment.