Katrina Kaif exudes joy as she poses with Vicky Kaushal

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal were photographed together at Manish Malhotra's Diwali house party tonight. Ever since the couple tied the knot in December last year, they have been painting social media red with their sweet romance. Every now and then, their adorable clicks together surface online, leaving swooning over them, while the pictures go viral in no time. Lately, Vicky and Kat have been spotted at parties and events where they ensure to make a grand entry and make heads turn. Speaking of which, tonight too, the couple arrived at noted fashion designer Manish Malhotra's annual Diwali bash, wearing stunning ethnic wear. Moreover, they also posed for the shutterbugs, while they clicked them from a distance. Katrina's smile was nothing less than contagious as she exuded happiness. Check out their latest photos!