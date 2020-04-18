/
10 Times Katrina Kaif looked breathtaking in floral outfits; See PHOTOS
Katrina Kaif is one of the bankable divas of Bollywood. The actress who has earned success on her own terms is also one of the fashionable stars of B-town. The Bharat actress is often spotted wearing some stunning floral dresses. Check out some of her stylish looks!
April 18, 2020
Katrina Kaif in floral outfits
Katrina Kaif is one of the bankable divas of Bollywood. The actress who has earned success on her own terms is also one of the fashionable stars of B-town. Her fashionable appearances create as much buzz as her stellar performances in films. The diva whose style is all about comfort knows how to dress and impress. Right from casual wear to western outfits or acing a traditional look and more, Katrina knows how to slay. Her looks are simple and easy to recreate as well. Over the years, she has donned some really stunning outfits. Be it carrying a Sabyasachi saree or pulling off a denim-on-denim look, Katrina is one celebrity who effortlessly nails each and every look. When it comes to fashion, there's a lot one can learn from the actress. Katrina is one celebrity who you'd agree has always impressed with her movie promotional looks. Be it Tiger Zinda Hai, Jab Tak Hai Jaan or Bharat, Katrina's promotional looks have never disappointed. The actress was last seen in Bharat and her promotional looks for the film created a lot of buzz. The stunning actress donned some beautiful floral dresses during Bharat promotions and gave everyone major style goals. Katrina's love for florals is well-known. The Bharat actress is often spotted wearing some stunning floral dresses. She has made style statements in floral sarees as well. We have always loved the actress' looks in floral outfits. In case you're looking for any inspiration, Katrina's stylish looks are all you need. Have a look at the actress' breathtaking looks in florals.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
Drop dead gorgeous
The beautiful actress looked drop dead gorgeous in a red floral dress which she paired it with a belt around her waist and red heels. She opted for minimal makeup and tied her hair in a ponytail.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
Keeping it stylish
Looking for some summer outfit inspiration? This is it! Katrina Kaif once donned a beautiful floral dress and looked absolutely stunning. As always, her hair and makeup were on point.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
Stunning
For Bharat promotions, Katrina Kaif donned a stunning floral dress and gave summer vibes.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
Breathtaking
For an event in the city, the Bharat actress donned a beautiful all-black ensemble. Her blouse was plain black while her lehenga and dupatta had floral prints on it. The actress left her hair open and perfectly nailed the look.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
Saree look on point
The stunning actress' saree looks never disappoints. During Bharat promotions, Katrina donned a simple floral saree and yet again, gave major style goals.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
Style on point
For her movie's promotional event, Katrina donned a sequined track pant by Cinqasept and teamed it with a floral shirt. She styled her look by tucking the shirt. She further rounded off her look with simple dangling earrings and blue strappy heels.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
Stunner
The Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara actress once donned a pretty floral dress and it is a perfect steal.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
Can't take our eyes off
Firstly, her minimal makeup look is on point. Secondly, we love it how she kept her look simple yet so stylish in a floral outfit.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
Gorgeous and how!
For Bharat's song launch event in the city, Katrina donned a floral printed saree and gave major style goals. What do you think about this look?
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
Pretty as always
For Bharat's promotional event, the gorgeous diva donned a dark blue floral dress and looked pretty as usual. The diva's hair and makeup were on point.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
