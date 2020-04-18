10 Times Katrina Kaif looked breathtaking in floral outfits; See PHOTOS

1 / 11

Katrina Kaif in floral outfits

Katrina Kaif is one of the bankable divas of Bollywood. The actress who has earned success on her own terms is also one of the fashionable stars of B-town. Her fashionable appearances create as much buzz as her stellar performances in films. The diva whose style is all about comfort knows how to dress and impress. Right from casual wear to western outfits or acing a traditional look and more, Katrina knows how to slay. Her looks are simple and easy to recreate as well. Over the years, she has donned some really stunning outfits. Be it carrying a Sabyasachi saree or pulling off a denim-on-denim look, Katrina is one celebrity who effortlessly nails each and every look. When it comes to fashion, there's a lot one can learn from the actress. Katrina is one celebrity who you'd agree has always impressed with her movie promotional looks. Be it Tiger Zinda Hai, Jab Tak Hai Jaan or Bharat, Katrina's promotional looks have never disappointed. The actress was last seen in Bharat and her promotional looks for the film created a lot of buzz. The stunning actress donned some beautiful floral dresses during Bharat promotions and gave everyone major style goals. Katrina's love for florals is well-known. The Bharat actress is often spotted wearing some stunning floral dresses. She has made style statements in floral sarees as well. We have always loved the actress' looks in floral outfits. In case you're looking for any inspiration, Katrina's stylish looks are all you need. Have a look at the actress' breathtaking looks in florals.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani