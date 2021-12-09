1 / 1

5 best pictures from Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s dreamy destination wedding

Finally, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are married now. They shared their wedding pictures on social handles and let fans be part of the dreamy wedding. For a long time rumours were going on and today it all ended. They got married in an intimate ceremony at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan. Sharing the pictures on their Instagram handle, the couple wrote, “Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment. Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together.” In the images, the actress was seen putting a garland around Vicky, sitting at the mandap holding hands with him and taking pheras. Well, many reports were going around regarding their marriage. They reportedly asked all attendees to follow a no-phone policy. Some reports claim that guests were also given code names to maintain secrecy. Talking about their love story, they were secretive about their relationship. During an appearance on Koffee With Karan in 2018, she said they ‘might look nice together’ on screen. When Vicky was told about Katrina’s comment during his episode, he pretended to faint. Heavy security was deployed outside the fort. It is being reported that locals had gathered to catch the glimpse of the celebrities.

Photo Credit : katrina kaif Instagram