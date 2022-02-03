5 Bollywood celebs who hold Guinness World Record

It is known to everyone that the Bollywood film industry produces many movies every year. It is also one of the largest industries in the world. So, it's normal that there must be several achievements made by industry people. Such is the number of benchmarks established that some of them are noticed while most of them go unnoticed by the people. For quite some time now Guinness Book of World Records has acknowledged the Bollywood industry and the accomplishments made by the people in the industry. Here are 5 Bollywood celebrities who have made history through Guinness Book of World Records.
Photo Credit : Katrina Kaif's Instagram
The actor is popularly known as the King of Romance and it's not just a name, it's a phenomenon. Shah Rukh has fans across the globe but many do not know that SRK also has a place in the Guinness Book of World Records. In 2013, the actor topped the Forbes list of highest-earning Bollywood actors with estimated earnings of Rs 220.5 crore.
Photo Credit : Shah Rukh Khan's Instagram
In 2013, Katrina Kaif also made an entry in the Guinness Book of World Records as the highest-earning Bollywood actress with earning of Rs 63.75 crore.
Big B who is ruling the film industry for over 50 years, holds a Guinness World Record for singing Hanuman Chalisa along with 19 other popular singers.
Photo Credit : Amitabh Bachchan's Instagram
Like his father, Abhishek is another Bollywood celebrity who holds a Guinness Book of World Records. The actor made a record for making maximum public appearances in different cities in 12 hours for promoting his movie Delhi 6. Earlier the record was held by Daniel Brohl and Jorgen Vogel.
Photo Credit : Abhishek Bachchan's Instagram
Dabangg actress Sonakshi Sinha holds a Guinness World Record for participating in an event where several women painted their nails at the same time. The diva participated in the nail painting competition in the year 2016 which was attended by over 1328 women and set a world record.
Photo Credit : Sonakshi Sinha Instagram