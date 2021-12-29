5 Bollywood couples who became the talk of the town in 2021

Many glamorous couples in the Bollywood film industry have been winning over the fans with their love. Apart from their impeccable chemistry, these lovebirds have served us with some major relationship goals with their passion and commitment throughout the year. Here are the top 5 B-town couples who filled the year with love.
Photo Credit : Katrina Kaif's Instagram
One of the most adored couples, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are the idols for every duo who is deeply in love with one another. The lovebirds can't seem to get enough of each other and their PDA was seen throughout the year.
Photo Credit : Pinkvilla Desk
This Bollywood and cricket duo is lovely in the truest sense, with their constant pictures and notes of love and encouragement doing rounds on social media. The couple was often seen blowing away kisses for each other on important days.
Photo Credit : Anushka Sharma's Instagram
After many years of dating, Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa tied the knot in an intimate wedding in Chandigarh this year.
Photo Credit : Stories by Joseph Radhik/Rajkummar Rao's Instagram
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are the most talked about celebrity couple in the industry. This cute couple always manages to hog the limelight. Ever since the two made their relationship public, there have been major speculations about their wedding.
Photo Credit : Alia Bhatt's Instagram
Another celebrity couple from Bollywood, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal exchanged vows after dating for several years. The couple has been making headlines ever since the news of their Roka came out viral.
Photo Credit : Stories by Joseph Radhik/Katrina Kaif's Instagram