5 Bollywood couples who make us believe in fairy tales

In the era of instant love and break-ups, it's difficult to find true love. However, there still exist some adorable celebrity couples who stand by each other through thin and thick. Usually, we are quite inspired by celebrity couples because they are popular. But some lovebirds in B-town are different from others and they set the bar for love really high. These couples in the glamorous industry of Bollywood have been winning over the hearts with their adorable chemistry. Here's a look at 5 Bollywood couples whose relationship will make you believe in true love.
Photo Credit : Stories by Joseph Radhik/Katrina Kaif's Instagram
Ranveer and Deepika tied the knot in 2018 after dating for many years. Ranveer never shies away from expressing his love for his queen. The lovebirds are perhaps a duo to whom the term couple goals suits the most.
Photo Credit : Ranveer Singh's Instagram
Shahid and Mira's relationship always wins our hearts every time they post a picture together. Married in 2015, the couple has always managed to shower one another with love in every possible way.
Photo Credit : Mira Rajput Kapoor's Instagram
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have been making headlines ever since they made their first public appearance. The charming Ranbir certainly broke several hearts ever since his relationship with Alia was official.
Photo Credit : Alia Bhatt's Instagram
Anushka and Virat together look like a couple straight out of a romantic movie. This Bollywood and cricket duo are madly in love and it is quite evident from their mushy pictures. The two tied the knot in 2017 and have been constantly melting our hearts ever since.
Photo Credit : Anushka Sharma's Instagram
Newlyweds Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are making the headlines ever since the beginning of their dating rumours. The lovebirds set the internet on fire by sharing their romantic pictures from wedding festivities. Their story started over a cup of coffee at Koffee With Karan 6 where Katrina confessed that she would look good with Vicky Kaushal. A few episodes later when Vicky heard this, the actor was amazed.