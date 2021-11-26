5 looks of Katrina Kaif that prove she'll make the most gorgeous bride

1 / 6

Stunning us with her looks

Ever since the news of Katrina Kaif's wedding is doing rounds, all we can think of is how beautiful she is going to look like a bride. While Katrina looks stunning in everything she wears, she certainly looks like a princess in ethnic fits. The relationship status of the actress might be unclear right now, but the diva is certainly the most eligible lady in the industry. Having seen her playing various rules and having loved them all, here's a glimpse at what she may actually look like on her big day.

Photo Credit : Manish Malhotra/Katrina Kaif's Instagram