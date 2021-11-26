5 looks of Katrina Kaif that prove she'll make the most gorgeous bride

Ever since the news of Katrina Kaif's wedding is doing rounds, all we can think of is how beautiful she is going to look like a bride. While Katrina looks stunning in everything she wears, she certainly looks like a princess in ethnic fits. The relationship status of the actress might be unclear right now, but the diva is certainly the most eligible lady in the industry. Having seen her playing various rules and having loved them all, here's a glimpse at what she may actually look like on her big day.
Photo Credit : Manish Malhotra/Katrina Kaif's Instagram
In one of the recent appearances, the actress donned a walnut coloured half sheer saree with an extraordinary multi-coloured embellished blouse. The printed full-sleeved blouse gave it a classic-modern twist making it look like a statement bridal piece.
Photo Credit : Abheet Gidwani/Katrina Kaif's Instagram
Katrina Kaif looked no less than an Indian bride in this red monotone lehenga choli by Sabyasachi. The glamorous ensemble features a plain red skirt with broad borders and a matching full-sleeved blouse. We cannot wait to look at Katrina Kaif turn into a real bride soon.
Photo Credit : Nuno Oliveira/Katrina Kaif's Instagram
In the picture, Katrina can be seen flaunting her curves in the gorgeous red floral saree by Anita Dongre. Keeping true to her natural style, the actress donned a printed saree that came with earthy essence. Lending us bridal vibes, the actress accessorised her look with a tiny red bindi, and a pair of statement earrings.
Dressed in a blush pink lehenga, Katrina Kaif stunned everyone with her bridal avatar in Sooryavanshi. The intricately done lehenga worn by the actress features embellishments and meticulous thread work all over. The contoured cheekbones of Katrina added to her look and gave us major bridal goals.
Photo Credit : Pinkvilla
Katrina Kaif looked drop-dead gorgeous in this Sabyasachi red lehenga that features a multicoloured floral print skirt, a matching dupatta paired with a red full sleeve blouse.