5 Love soaked selfies of our favourite Bollywood couples

    Bollywood couples and their mushy selfies

    Who does not want a picture-perfect selfie and grab love from millions? Even better if it is with your better half, right? Bollywood couples are the touch bearers of every new trend that takes the internet by storm. Fans and followers are always eager to know what their favourite star couple is doing to make their day special. These celebs have always managed to ace the selfie game and grab eyeballs. Here's a look at five times B-town couples and their selfies restored our faith in life, love and good pictures.

    Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif

    In the selfie, the two can be seen smiling for the camera. Katrina shared this cute morning selfie featuring Vicky in which she can be seen resting her face on Vicky's shoulder.

    Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput

    Of all the lovebirds in the tinsel town, Shahid and Mira make for our favourite couple. The actor shared this cuddly selfie in which Mira can be seen planting a kiss on his neck.

    Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh

    Ranveer shared this cute picture with Deepika dressed in comfy winter outfits. In the picture, the diva can be seen sporting a black beanie and a grey overcoat with a muffler. While, Ranveer can be seen in a turquoise green sweatshirt, and a quirky pair of white sunglasses.

    Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

    Nick Jonas dropped this love-filled selfie with Priyanka and filled the air with love. In the click, the diva can be seen in all smiles as she leaned on Nick while clicking the cute selfie, while Nick adorably looked upwards in the camera.

    Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma

    The two always makes sure to give major couple goals with their lovey-dovey pictures. In the click, Anushka can be seen smiling as Virat managed to get his smoulder on point.

